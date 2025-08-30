Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, August 31 — Your Fate Is Waiting

In each zodiac sign's love horoscope on August 31, 2025, the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius serves as the halfway point between the first of two Virgo New Moons and the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces, which will occur on September 7. Although the first eclipse is still a week away, you are already within the prolific eclipse season in which anything can happen and most certainly will.

While New Moons usher in intention and new beginnings, the First Quarter Moon invites you into a space of action and a time when waiting to start or end a relationship is no longer an option. First Quarter Moons always serve as a call to take action, yet the one in Sagittarius on Sunday, August 31, is more potent as eclipse season also reminds you that your fate is waiting. Sagittarius is a fire sign known for its philosophical and spiritual nature. It is the eternal wanderer and needs freedom to fly. This First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on Sunday, August 31, is about honoring your wildest dreams for romance and for life. Be willing to take action, as even a small step during Eclipse Season can bring about dramatic results.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 31, 2025:

Aries

Breathe life into love, beautiful Aries. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius invites you to focus on bringing in new experiences and adventure into your love life.

Although this brings good luck to your romantic relationship, it is also about you falling in love with your life. Try to focus on what you can do to embrace new energy and be sure you are willing to step outside any comfort zones, as that is where love will always find you.

Taurus

Nothing happens by accident, Taurus. Instead of simply dreaming about the changes you’d make in your love life, try actually following through on them.

Whether it involves an existing relationship or creating space for someone new, you are being guided to step into a place of empowerment, allowing you to take the initiative and start making things happen.

While taking a pause always serves a purpose, at this moment, you need to do more than wait around for change to happen on its own.

Gemini

If it’s not working, then fix it, sweet Gemini. If you are craving something new or different in your romantic life, the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius serves as an invitation for you to do so.

You don’t need to put up with chaos or half-hearted lovers. If something isn’t working, you must allow yourself to believe that you are empowered to change it.

During this lunation, try to focus on the meaning of the connection in your life and be willing to fix it, if that is what you genuinely want.

Cancer

Spice up your life, dearest Cancer. You are the sign of home and family, and so it comes as no surprise that you are often the homebody of the zodiac.

It’s not that you don’t want to go out and try new experiences, or attract that love you dream so deeply about, but you’re also quite content at home.

Use the energy of the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius to spice up your life. Take a break from your routine and do something new and different, as this may be the first step in changing your life.

Leo

Don’t second-guess your intuition, Leo. Sagittarius is a fire sign that governs your house of committed relationships, happiness, and pleasure. With the First Quarter Moon here, you will be prioritizing these themes in your life, yet you’re also being called to action.

To make the most of this energy, though, you can’t second-guess your intuition. Although you are often accused of making it all about you, right now, that is precisely what you are meant to do. If it’s not making you happy, then you no longer need it in your life.

Virgo

Get excited about life, dearest Virgo. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rules your sector of home, romance, and family. Yet, with Sagittarius in this area of your life, you will often take on its qualities forever seeking and not necessarily enjoying.

This lunation is all about you getting excited about your life and where you call home. Whether you live with the love of your life or not, think about ways that you can improve your living situation.

Redo your bedroom, cancel plans, and spend a night in. Give yourself time to recognize all you do have.

Libra

This is only the beginning, dearest Libra. You are being called to begin a new era in your life where you are letting go of what you once were so sure about. This may specifically affect a romantic relationship in your life that you were determined to continue, regardless of what else occurred.

Yet, you’re seeing everything differently now, and as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius deepens your new understanding, allow yourself to move forward. Embrace new ideas and let yourself imagine what if.

Scorpio

Rise up, Scorpio. You can’t cocreate with the universe if you’re taking a backseat to life. Everything around you right now is urging you to take action, to listen to your inner self, and to seize your power.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius represents taking action toward creating a life that is based on your values. This means lovers that honor your worth, pastimes and friends that reinvigorate your life, and changes that help you see just how empowered you’ve always been.

Sagittarius

Listen to yourself, Sagittarius. The First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign offers you a chance to embrace and feel your emotions. During this time, you may become emotional, sensitive and start to question everything.

Yet, that is an opportunity to start listening to yourself. Reflect on where you feel your heart is guiding you and embrace the growth you’ve already experienced. Before you continue, check in with yourself to ensure it’s still what you want.

Capricorn

Only you can heal what hurts, Capricorn. Sagittarius represents your house of intuition and healing, yet as a fire sign, it also carries with it a sense of responsibility. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius does serve as a call to action, but in terms of healing yourself.

Try to seek solitude during this lunation, giving yourself plenty of opportunities to rest. Reflect on what has arisen recently and be honest about the wounds that have been triggered. This is your opportunity to focus on your healing, and allow yourself to receive the love that is meant for you.

Aquarius

Open up your world, dearest Aquarius. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius brings in a highly social and active time to your life.

Whether you’re single or not, you are being encouraged to use this energy to make plans with friends and forge new connections without worrying about where it will all lead.

This may be as simple as making time to catch up with those you haven’t seen recently, or as profound as crossing paths with a new romantic soul connection. There are plenty of chances to stay at home and rest, but today shouldn’t be one of them.

Pisces

Everything you lost will always be returned, Pisces. You are a giver by nature, not just in love, but in support, spirituality, and guidance. Yet in this process, you often give away too much of yourself in relationships because the giver always tends to attract the taker.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius serves as a profound shift in energy where you will have everything you’ve ever lost, returned to you.

Expect a message or call regarding someone seeing you in a new light. Just be sure you’re ready to receive, and remember that the best relationships are always made up of two givers.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.