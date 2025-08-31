Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From September 1 -7

The weekly tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign for September 1 - 7, 2025. The collective one-card tarot message for everyone comes from the Magician card. The Magician is air energy, which is light and free-flowing. Air is mutable and changing like your thoughts. You may feel like you can't do something, but you can; it's a matter of perspective and intent. That's what this week's message helps you to sort out.

The Magician tarot tells us to put our energy toward a particular type of work and to exercise our willpower to see projects and commitments through to the end. This tarot card invites you to take all that you are and all you have available to you to turn it into a golden opportunity, with a few changes supporting this endeavor in astrology. Saturn, the planet of restriction and structure, will leave Aries on September 1. Then Mercury enters Virgo on September 2, and Uranus will retrograde in Gemini on September 6. Let's see what your zodiac sign can work on in the first week of September, according to the tarot.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign September 1 - 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Two of Cups

Aries, one thing you want more than anything in this life is to be loved and to give love to another person. That is likely why your tarot card for the week is the Two of Cups. It's a symbol of harmony and fidelity, which is equal and supportive between two human beings.

The lesson from this week's tarot is how to be open to receiving as much as you give, and to provide more than you typically do. Aries zodiac signs can be a little selfish, but you can overcome this trait and focus on others, and when you do, it's magical.

Ask yourself how you can improve a relationship or if that's not your focus at this time, how to make a passion project work so that it benefits you and a cause greater than yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Three of Pentacles

Taurus, you are great at working solo and doing things by yourself, but this is a week where you learn to work better with others and form your team. You may have a big project coming up and need help from others. Some dreams are too big to do on your own.

This week's Three of Pentacles is a creative tarot card, where you work with others and produce incredible results, perhaps with the outcome being money. So, find your tribe, if you haven't already.

Set a financial goal that is connected with a skill that you know how to do well and enjoy doing with others. This can be a highly productive week for you, Taurus, so don't miss out on how great things can be because you decided to go it alone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Six of Swords

Gemini, you are a thinker, and what better than to think about life and the future in a peaceful or calm place? The Six of Swords is a nurturing tarot card, and it signifies the benefits of ideas that are formed during downtimes.

You may not have a little spot where you can sit quietly and meditate on your future. You might not have a routine for future planning. However, this week's tarot card is asking you to prioritize a ritual and be intentional about personal reflection. You may gain the insight you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: The Magician, reversed

Cancer, you don't have to do everything all at once. You may possess a wealth of skills, but your sense of security can lead you to doubt yourself to the point where you're unsure where to start.

What adds value to your life this week? Is it how well you care and nurture others? Is it the way you listen to people or the way you show support?

Do you have the gift of foresight, or are you an intuitive being who knows things that others don't because you pick up on the energy around you? Many subtle signs help you gain confidence in yourself. Trust them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: King of Cups, reversed

Leo, you are a fixed zodiac sign, so you rarely like to take uncalculated risks. You want to know what you're doing and when; it's better when you can see the process and understand what is expected of you each day.

This week, you may experience some unpredictability that disrupts your preferred approach. You may not feel right about these changes and want to do everything in your power to resolve them.

You prefer smooth sailing over emotional imbalances, and that is what the King of Cups, reversed, warns you about. So, starting early in the week, aim for organization, a schedule and routines that keep things running smoothly no matter what life throws your way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Nine of Swords, reversed

Virgo, you are a natural-born fixer who loves to help others in need. This week's tarot card for your zodiac sign confirms how valuable this trait is in you, and what you can accomplish in the area of relationships.

The Nine of Swords, reversed, is about overcoming a dark period in your own life and then finding the joy of closure. Have you recently been able to resolve a complicated problem? Then, it may be time for you to look for ways to help others.

How might your story impact people you know? Or even people who are looking for solutions that you found on your own? This week, consider how to share your knowledge openly; you may find it so rewarding to see how your journey has a deeper meaning beyond helping just yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Empress, reversed

Libra, if ever there were to be a week that you needed to take care of yourself, it's this one. Saturn is leaving your partnership sign, so that heaviness will feel like a weight off your shoulders. You can breathe again.

With the Empress reversed as your weekly tarot card at the start of a new month, you are reminded why balance is so important. It's wonderfully fulfilling to care for others. However, it's also essential to enhance your life.

When you're in good spirits, everything else falls into place. Switch the narrative this week to see how you feel afterwards.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

Scorpio, you wil be using your power to assert how incredibly loyal you are to yourself, others and anything you have invested time in.

This week, that intense determination gets put to the test, and you may find yourself having to stand your ground. Know who you are and what you want from the things you do each day. Stick to ideas or endeavors that align with your goals and dreams.

You will be able to connect with conviction when you speak about topics that resonate with your soul.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: King of Wands

Sagittarius, you have that 'it' factor this week. Your energy attracts people and makes them curious about what you are doing in your life right now.

Your weekly tarot card, the King of Wands, is about leadership and thought. So, you may be functioning as a type of thought leader this week, both in person and in ways you may not even be aware of yet. What do you have to offer that you know people would want to learn about? Is it a life skill or a unique outlook?

Consider writing about it on your social media. Or be confident enough to express yourself in non-verbal ways through your vibe, clothing, how you walk, and how you present yourself in the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Nine of Pentacles

Capricorn, this is the week when you start to see financial improvements in your daily life. You have been working very hard to create a better life for yourself, and it has taken you a long time to achieve results. However, your hard work will soon pay off.

Whenever you (or anyone else) has to wait for what you want to happen, it can feel like you are unseen by the universe. You may question your decisions and think that you're stuck. But this week, your tarot card, the Nine of Pentacles, is letting you know how financial independence is going to be your reward. Be patient. It's coming soon.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, you are often thinking ahead to ensure a bright and prosperous future; however, the week of September 1, your tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles, reversed, is reminding you to focus on short-term gains.

Short-term wins will help you to create a solid foundation for your future. It can help you to know what you need to do later and allows you to be intentional about living in the moment.

Your goal for this week is to think about the small things you can accomplish with the free time you have each day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Four of Wands

Pisces, you can reach whatever goal you set for yourself, especially when you have it in your heart that a milestone is meant to be part of your history and life's story.

This week, you may be proving yourself right in ways you hadn't thought of before. You might be working toward a dream and have a vision for your future that fills you with a little bit of fear.

But, don't let that fear stop you from doing what you know needs to be done. The Four of Wands is an encouraging tarot card for you since it tells you what you need to be successful — structure, balance and the willpower that gives you the determination and mindset to win no matter what.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.