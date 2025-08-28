Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 29, 2025

The horoscope for August 29, 2025, reveals that each zodiac sign will experience a sense of creativity and desire to try something new. Our collective tarot card for everyone is the Page of Wands, which represents a messenger or someone young who shares information about an area of life you need to know. Wands are associated with energy that relates to the mind.

On Friday, you may find that you see life differently and find new things you want to learn more about. What area of your life might you be learning new information through friends or family, or even a person you don't know on social media? See what's to come for you on Friday, based on a one-card tarot reading.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, August 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Cups, reversed

Aries, you can see things others don't, and when it comes to perceptiveness, you rank high on the list of observant personality types. Today's tarot card, the Queen of Cups, reversed, reveals how you can learn to use this skill and make your life easier — and also be a supportive friend or partner to others.

Pay attention to what people do and trust that more than the words said. You may recognize a pattern that needs you to step in and take action. When someone pulls away or acts distant, ask why. There may be a reason and a way for you to help.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands, reversed

How do you go about making your decisions, Taurus? Do you have a system? Perhaps you prefer to discuss things or listen to what others have done after walking in your same footsteps?

Today's one-card tarot message for you on August 29, from the Two of Wands, reversed, is to be fearless. Sometimes, fear can be masked by hyper-diligence, so if you find yourself spinning the wheel too long, do something daring.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Lovers

Be happy with what you have, Gemini. Sometimes, when you get the Lovers tarot card in a daily reading, it can imply that you or someone is thinking the grass is greener on the other side.

This could pertain to a relationship on August 29, or it can be about anything you love and are committed to, but in the moment, don't feel connected with because you are distracted by something else. Today's message is to stay present in the moment. Often distractions are fleeting, and soon the interest will pass.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Judgement, reversed

Cancer, you may not think you are insecure, but those pangs of self-doubt on August 29 may question what you believe that you know. You may be at a place where the familiar isn't as crystal clear to you, and you wonder if maybe you aren't where you are meant to be.

During those moments of uncertainty, it's OK to admit you feel out of sorts. Take your time and give yourself room to think through how you approach things. You may be going through a process that allows you to grow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Five of Cups, reversed

Practice gratitude, Leo. Today's tarot, the Five of Cups reversed, is about being thankful and genuinely enjoying the gifts you've been given, however small or inconsequential they may seem.

Make time for taking note of all your blessings. Speak them aloud. Permit yourself to do things a little slower on August 29, so you can take it all in and value your life in a way you haven't in the past.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Cups, reversed

Virgo, you are practical and you have a sensible mind. On August 29, your tarot card, the Seven of Cups, reversed, is affirming these beautiful traits that you possess inside of yourself.

You may not always feel like others see the value in your meticulousness; however, the universe does, and it rewards people who care and nurture the things that have been entrusted to them. You are doing a good job.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Five of Wands, reversed

Libra, what are you internally wrestling with this week that maybe you aren't ready to openly talk about with others? Do you have a relationship problem, or do you feel like you aren't sure what you need to do about a job issue?

On August 29, your tarot card, the Five of Wands, encourages you to take one step beyond thinking and open up to a person you can trust, such as an advisor, lawyer, or therapist. You might get a perspective that you didn't realize you needed. Take that first step and invest in yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Pentacles

Scorpio, you are a money sign, and one that is recognized for helping others get what they need. Your presence alone helps create a serious attitude about money and generating profits.

On August 29, you motivate and inspire others to improve their spending habits or to stop being careless with their income. Today is a great day to share ideas or things you are learning about the economy or good practices with people who are open to listening to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Swords, reversed

You are a free-spirited, open-minded zodiac sign, so when you feel stuck, there is a good reason. You may not see an out, and there may not be at this moment in time. However, be patient.

On August 29, your tarot mirrors the energy of a situation that is immovable at the moment; however, you will see a change soon. Be open and ready to act when the opportunity arises.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The High Priestess

Capricorn, everyone needs that one friend who is intuitive and kind. You may find that you're able to connect with a soft-hearted and giving person who is helpful due to their instinctive traits.

On August 29, listen to suggestions even if at the time they don't make sense to you. You may be encountering the energy of a High Priestess in your life, who is there to offer a spiritual lesson or provide help.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, today you may feel less like doing things and more receptive and open to receiving from others. There's a time and place for everything.

If you are feeling like you need to sit on the sidelines to observe and learn, don't push yourself to do the opposite. On August 29, the Queen of Wands, reversed, is inviting you to let your heart be your guide.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Wands

It's a fresh start for you, Pisces, and a clean slate. You may find that you can start something meaningful from the beginning. You don't have to give up on where you are not to begin again and improve.

You can start right where you are now. August 29, is a new day, and it's important for you to embrace it for all it's worth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.