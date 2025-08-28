4 Zodiac Signs Receive Powerful Signs From The Universe On August 29, 2025

On August 29, 2025, four zodiac signs receive powerful signs from the universe. This day's transit, Moon trine Jupiter, is known for its ability to expand awareness and sharpen our intuition. The universe will be dropping little clues here and there, just for our benefit.

Four zodiac signs in particular will get to enjoy what it's like to feel really tapped into what's going on around them. There's no room for naïveté on this day, August 29. In fact, we'll be remarkably insightful, and this will work well for us. If we listen to these subtle messages, we will be ready for whatever comes our way.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

August 29 feels like a gentle and approving nod from the universe, Taurus. A long-standing question may be answered through an unexpected source, confirming what your gut already knew. That's always a good thing!

Advertisement

Moon trine Jupiter encourages you to trust the feelings that have been guiding you. They were always there, but now it's time to show yourself that you actually believe in what's been keeping you going all this time.

The signs you see now will give you the confidence to move forward without doubt. You've had enough self-doubt for a lifetime, Taurus. The universe is now telling you to get out there and trust yourself.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, your sensitivity works like a compass during this transit. On August 29, you're going to see how Moon trine Jupiter helps you connect the dots between events that previously seemed unrelated.

You’ll notice patterns emerging in conversations, coincidences, and even in dreams. It's a good time to pay attention to those little hints, as they may be trying to tell you something important.

This transit motivates you as well and helps you to stay on track if you have an ambitious goal in mind. Pay attention to the signs on this day. Something magical is being brewed up just for you.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

For you, Leo, the signs from the universe will come in the form of encouragement or praise. On August 29, someone’s words could affect you to such a degree that you feel inspired to impress them even more.

Your confidence is high, and that's always a good thing because you happen to be extremely talented, too. With Moon trine Jupiter boosting your charm, this whole day is a win-win.

Advertisement

So, if the universe is trying to tell you anything, Leo, it's to keep shining brightly. You know how to do this, and apparently, the universe is completely backing you on this day. Nice!

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's funny, but there's something about Moon trine Jupiter that makes you feel like whatever is taking place is for your benefit alone, Aquarius. While you're always willing to share the goodness, you can't help but feel as if the good happening on this day is happening just for you.

OK! That's fine to think, because it's your world that you're living in. You might as well pick up on the universal signs in a way that has you believing it's all for you.

What you make of all this Jupiter positivity is up to you, but one thing is for sure: you're going to be giddy with joy on August 29. So, get your smile in place, Aquarius, because it's ON.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.