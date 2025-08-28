Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For Friday, August 29 — The Moon Aligns With Jupiter

During today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 29, 2025, the Moon in Scorpio is trine Jupiter in Cancer. Friday’s astrological energy brings depth to your interactions. Conversations that usually feel hard (especially around touchy subjects like money and boundaries) flow a lot easier, so this is an ideal day to sit down with someone you trust and clear the air.

On August 29, you'll find that people want to show up for you. When this happens, remember that honesty opens more doors than it closes. If you have a choice between staying guarded or being real, go with real — you won't regret it. See what this means for each astrological sign starting on Friday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, August 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, with the Moon in deep Scorpio aligning with Jupiter in the zodiac sign of home, it's no wonder you want to set the niceties aside and get into the real stuff on Friday.

And you’re in for a treat! Old memories of family may resurface in subtle ways, taking you back to a tender moment. Why keep talking about the weather when you can open the door to intimacy so sentimental it can’t be undone?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the people closest to you (partners, friends, and even your rivals) help you to see yourself more closely and so unflinchingly that you’ll either shatter it or stare yourself down.

The deep one-to-one chats on Friday could change everything in a single breath. On August 29, take a risk and say something that changes the room forever.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you're currently living the slow-burn montage in a film where you can see the character development build brick by brick.

We know that the grind it takes to reach our goals is far from glamorous. But see it in a way where you'll work to bear your name long after the applause fades.

The only thing the universe asks of you on Friday is to stop chasing speed long enough to savor the art of what it takes to create your own empire.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you’re the main character on Friday. Your sensitivities can help you romanticize life in such a way that you bring beauty that others can’t see.

If you find a way to translate it to other people, you have the kind of charisma that makes strangers turn their heads in slow motion.

Joy isn’t just something you stumble into; it’s something you choose to drown in.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, the astrological energy on August 29 is like opening a drawer you swore you’d never touch and finding something still alive inside. It could be an old letter, a scent, a voice on the phone you thought you’d never hear again.

Your soul (or your true self) is speaking today, so you can see what has been swimming in your unconscious that wants to be addressed.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your words are live ammunition on Friday. Even the slightest remark could soothe or start a psychic tremor, shaking foundations long settled beneath polite smiles and careful silences.

On August 29, speak with the precision of a poet and know precisely where you’re aiming and why, whether you use your voice to protect your comfort or tell the truth that sets the record straight.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, your beauty is not passive today — it’s a declaration. The richness you crave is already in your hands, but you’ve been trained to look past it for the following shiny things.

On Friday, zoom in on the subtle moments that evoke a sense of sensuality. Be slow to chase what’s next, so you can taste what you already have.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you’re radiating fire and ice that rewrites the atmosphere when you walk into a room. People feel you before they see you on Friday.

As always, you’re a mystery, and there is only so much you want to give away vs what you keep for yourself.

You get to decide what that looks like. What parts of yourself do you choose to reveal to the world, and what do you protect as a sacred mystery?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, is there something precious you’re protecting, like a dream or a career move that's not ready for public consumption? The temptation to share it will be strong on Friday, but some things grow best in the dark.

On August 29, perhaps you can tell someone who you think can help you nurture the seed of your thought. However, know that you can also choose to sit in your creative haven for a little while longer.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the right room and people are all there. But what matters is whether you step into it as if you belong or hang back, waiting for permission.

Your Ocean’s Eleven crew is assembling on Friday, with everyone bringing their best to the table. It’s up to you to choose what role you’ll play, but remember that you don’t always have to take on the reins.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the choices you make on August 29 echo beyond your immediate world. They can shape the culture and even influence people around you.

You’re not just moving through your own story, you’re leaving creative fingerprints on the collective mood. What fears or doubts hold you back from owning your influence, and how can you move past them?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you might be wondering what’s next for you, especially if you’ve felt stuck in a cycle of stagnation. It’s like opening a door at the end of a long hallway that you didn’t even know was there.

Now the air smells like rain on fresh pavement, and the horizon looks too tempting to ignore. This is your “get in the car” moment, so get comfortable and don’t forget to bring some snacks for the ride.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.