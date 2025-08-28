Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 29, 2025

After August 29, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. A challenge is heading our way, but it's one we can handle. In fact, Moon square Mercury is all about getting past certain communication challenges, and on August 29, we will feel pretty proud of ourselves for doing so.

Moon square Mercury helps us communicate clearly, and for three zodiac signs, that's where all the healing comes into play. Maybe the problem was simply our inability to say something, and now we're able to do so. Once it's out in the open, we're free. Yes, it's that easy and that simple. The hard times come to an end, and there's no looking back. Once we get a taste of a simpler life, we'll be living it up. Why waste time? Life is for living!

1. Gemini

The thing with you and confusion, Gemini, is that you're often best friends, even if it's a love-hate relationship. The truth is that you're tired of being confused. You're tired of waiting around for the perfect moment and the perfect person. It's exhausting.

During this very active Moon square Mercury transit, you'll experience a breaking point, Gemini. On August 29, you take back what is yours: your life.

From here on out, a happier existence is yours for the taking, but you must be proactive with this. Don't go back to the confused state you used to live in. The times have changed, and so have you, so move it!

2. Libra

Starting on Friday, you feel as if a burden is finally being lifted, Libra — and wow, did that burden get in your way. You always knew what to do about it, and yet you didn't lift a finger to try. Maybe you were too scared.

It's OK, we're only human, and we tend to let the wrong things take too long to leave us at times. On August 29, you're going to realize that you've let this get out of hand. The hard times are senseless to you now.

Moon square Mercury shows you that you are worth so much more than you've given yourself credit for. You are, in fact, worthy of having a beautiful, positive, loving life. So, it's time to honor the transit in return. Live it up, Libra.

3. Sagittarius

You've been down this road before, Sagittarius, but that road always ends, and it always ends up good. You're smart enough to know that sometimes you just have to live through a certain thing in order to get to the other side.

On August 29, you'll see that your hard times actually did have an expiration date, and that date is now. During Moon square Mercury, there's no more room in your life for that which no longer serves you.

You are strong and focused, Sagittarius, and what you do on this day has the potential to get you right out of that funk and into something incredibly creative and positive. Go for it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.