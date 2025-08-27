Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, August 28 — The Unexpected Happens

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, each zodiac sign sees how Uranus in Gemini aligning with retrograde Neptune in Aries affects romance in their daily love horoscope. You will enter a new level of spiritual awakening where you realize there is no time like the present to follow your heart.

Uranus is known as the great awakener; it brings the changes needed in your life, although not necessarily those you planned for. Uranus in Gemini helps you to awaken to your truth and that of the divine, and retrograde Neptune allows you to tune into the universal energy that surrounds you. Neptune rules themes of spirituality, dreams, romance, and hope. Prepare yourself for the unexpected and remember there is no limit to the actions you should take for the right person.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, August 28, 2025:

Aries

Don’t fight the clarity once it arrives, dear Aries. You will receive a sudden awakening or epiphany today, especially as Uranus in Gemini will activate your house of sacred understanding.

This information pertains to you and your approach to healthy relationships. By understanding the patterns in your romantic life, you can finally see the truth. This is the beginning of forming authentic connections, rather than those intended to heal your inner child.

Taurus

Validate yourself, dear Taurus. In the moment when you finally understand what is most important to you, it’s best not to seek outside validation. The knowledge that arrives today will help you identify what has been missing or what has been off in your romantic life, yet it involves a deeply personal matter.

Don’t look for others to validate your feelings or try to find a logical basis for them. Instead, place your hand on your heart and begin to validate your truth.

Gemini

You can always embrace change, dearest Gemini. With Uranus in your zodiac sign, you are set to experience profound growth and expansion over the next seven years. However, you also must allow yourself to embrace the changes this brings into your life.

You won’t necessarily be able to hold onto everyone and everything, yet try not to perceive that as a loss. Today, you make radical changes involving who you surround yourself with, including your romantic partner, as you understand the profound effect they truly have on your life path.

Cancer

Seize what is meant for you, Cancer. Today’s energy may have you focusing on yourself rather than your romantic relationship, but don’t lose heart.

By embracing the changes that are occurring in your life, including your career success, you will be entering into new spaces where love will find you.

You can’t shrink yourself to make a relationship work; embracing this era of success and abundance in your life will help you attract someone who truly will value how amazing you are.

Leo

Trust in the power of new connections, dearest Leo. You will encounter someone new today, or a group of people that will have a powerful effect on your life.

Although this may not start romantically, it will bring about a new love interest into your life. This person will match your growth, rather than your wounds, and will help you see that time does not determine the depth of love you experience.

Virgo

Allow yourself to change your perspective, sweet Virgo. For far too long, you’ve determined your success by how your relationship and life look to others, yet all of that is shifting.

Instead of focusing on external validation or the approval of others, you will be making decisions that are truly authentic for you. This will produce radical actions on your part that others may question, so it’s essential to stick to what feels right for you.

Choose the love that feels good, regardless of how it looks.

Libra

You deserve to love every facet of your life, dearest Libra. Today’s energy serves as a bit of a wild card as to how you will choose to use it. Although this could prompt you to book an impromptu plane ticket, it may also usher in a new beginning to your romantic life.

Retrograde Neptune in Aries helps you understand yourself and your partner in a new light, while Uranus in Gemini creates an unexpected outcome.

Go where you are directed, but don’t forget that when something or someone is genuinely meant for you, you won’t have to talk yourself into it.

Scorpio

You have the power, Scorpio. The universe has been helping you understand what you want, so you can begin to take action on it.

If this involves an existing relationship or making space for love in your life, you must recognize the importance of taking back your power.

Instead of giving it away unnecessarily, you need to realize that you are in charge of your life. So, if you want something, it’s time to go after it, no matter what else it affects.

Sagittarius

When it’s right, you’ll know, Sagittarius. It feels like you will finally understand that sentiment as you are encouraged to embrace the energy today.

Although you can get caught up in thinking about romantic commitment, you have recently had an epiphany regarding your emotions.

This will lead you to want to commit to someone today, either through an engagement or simply declaring your intentions. Trust in yourself and how you feel, even though you may be surprised at how easy it now feels.

Capricorn

Listen to what you need, Capricorn. Try to find a quiet space today, preferably at home, so that you can reflect on what you need.

The energy today inspires you to reflect on the changes you need to make to achieve greater fulfillment in your relationship. Try to keep all options on the table, including counseling.

While the basis of this is you learning to express your needs, it doesn’t mean that you wouldn’t benefit from some outside help.

Aquarius

Don’t think too deeply, Aquarius. As an air sign, you can often get in your head and ruin something before it happens by engaging in the game of what if.

This comes from a place of trying to be cautious; in this moment, it would be a detriment to your current romantic relationship. Let everything be what it is.

Don’t waste time questioning how good a relationship feels or committing further. The what-if game is never one you win at, so it’s better to give it up and trust in what feels real.

Pisces

Exciting changes are beginning to take root, dearest Pisces. Uranus in Gemini brings positive and unexpected changes to your domestic setting.

This can involve anything from relocating to renovating or moving in with the person you love. However, you must ensure that you’re holding space for the changes that are occurring.

Although you are one of the most optimistic zodiac signs, you’ve had your faith tested in love. Life has felt harder recently, yet that’s no reason to think it will remain that way.

Believe in what you intuitively feel and allow yourself to embrace the change that will take you to your destiny.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.