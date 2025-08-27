3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 28, 2025

On August 28, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. A new cycle begins on Thursday as the Sun aligns with the Moon and brings us a fresh perspective. This is a state of pure potential. We can grow during this solar transit, and for three zodiac signs, the direction is upwards.

We are looking at a day when our good fortune can literally turn into a lifestyle. In other words, this is the beginning of a very fortunate era. We make smart decisions that act as meaningful steps leading us to greater success with every passing day. Timing is on our side, so let's take advantage of the cosmic forces that guide us.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

One of the things that's going to really stand out for you on August 28 Virgo, is how you approach challenges. There are times when the slightest challenge throws you off, and that's usually when you give up.

Advertisement

During this Sun-Moon alignment, though, you see that it may be worth your while to invest more than a split second into tackling a challenge. Because the thing with you, Virgo, is you're really good at this.

When you put your mind to something, you instantly reach success. So, with that in mind, use this nurturing vibe to get past the old ways and start using that brilliant mind of yours to usher in the next fortunate era.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You'll feel a very welcome sense of balance and equality during Thursday's Sun-Moon alignment, Libra. And it's going to cover many areas in your life, including love and all things emotional.

If you've been feeling uncertain about making a specific decision, then you may find that the Sun's energy helps you come up with the right choice for this day. August 28 is for winners, and you happen to be on that list, Libra. Right at the top!

With your center steady and your previous knowledge working for you, you'll know exactly what to do to continue on with the good fortune you've been experiencing. Why make it a day when you can have an era? Sounds like a plan, Libra!

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This day, August 28, marks the start of a new era for you, Aquarius. Now, things get done, and only you know just how important that really is, as you've been procrastinating for more time than you'd care to admit.

When the Sun and the Moon align, you'll see that it's all about you coming to terms with what seriously distracts you. But that's not all. You must also get rid of these distractions. You crave that real success, and you know that this is the only way to own it.

Advertisement

Your good fortune now rests in your own hands, and it is by listening to your instincts and embracing a set work ethic that you're able to generate good fortune for years to come. This is your era, Aquarius. Enjoy it.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.