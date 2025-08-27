The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Thursday, August 28

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 28, 2025, is here as the Moon enters Scorpio. The collective tarot card for everyone is the King of Cups, so we are turning attention toward our emotions. The King represents a person in emotional control, and Cups represent emotions.

On Thursday, it's essential to listen to your feelings, but not let them dictate your actions. You want to feel and understand what you're going through. Feelings don't define you, but how you handle them does. Let's see what area you may need to exercise restraint or caution this Thursday, according to a tarot reader.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, August 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Pentacles

Aries, don't let fear stop you from doing something you know you not only want to do but have to, so you can improve your life and financial future. Your tarot card for August 28 is the Nine of Pentacles, and it symbolizes prosperity and abundance.

There's an inner confidence that radiates from this tarot, and that is what you need to find within yourself. You have to learn to let yourself embrace fear and turn it into wins. Even a small one can boost your belief that your dreams are possible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Wands

You are methodical, Taurus, and you don't like to be pushed to do things unless or until it makes sense to you. However, the Eight of Wands tarot is a warning about missed opportunities. Today, one may come to you quickly.

Time doesn't wait. Life moves fast, and today's energy may prompt you to step outside your comfort zone and try something you typically wouldn't do.

The overall message for today is to trust your gut. Let it help you decide based on how you feel.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Emperor, reversed

Gemini, no one really likes being around a controlling person, but sometimes it is nice when an individual has an idea of what's going on and is organized. There is a fine line between these two scenarios, but on August 28, you may need to figure out which one you want to be.

The Emperor, reversed, teaches you to be thoughtful about how you encourage others to do things that are good for them. Are you encouraging or overstepping? Be sure to read the room or listen to figure it out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Pentacles

Cancer, how do you handle new opportunities when they come your way? Do you search for various ways to learn about the experience, or do you turn to others to let them take the lead?

Understanding your adventure and learning style is a theme for you on August 28, and the Page of Pentacles tarot card invites you to dive into what the universe invites you to explore. A door may open to you, and it's up to you to decide how you'll enjoy the ride.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Emperor

Leo, what do you do with your power, especially when you know you have to assert it around others? You can surprise others with your forceful personality, especially when you take time to think about your approach.

On August 28, The Emperor invites you to show your leadership skills. Let yourself be bold enough to take the initiative and share your thoughts and ideas. Rather than wait for others to ask what you think, speak up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Death

Virgo, when it comes to handling endings, you often take a logical approach even when your emotions are running high. The Death tarot card on August 28 represents a situation that is coming to a close.

You may be anticipating this because you are the one who intends to end a relationship, partnership, or project; however, you will still experience feelings of sadness. Allow yourself to process them and permit yourself to feel what you feel until you're ready to let go and move on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Hanged Man

Libra, you don't mind waiting for others; in fact, your patience runs deep when you sense time is necessary for others to process their emotions. So, when you reach a point where you have to move forward without a person or closure, it can cause you to wonder if you're moving ahead too quickly or making a mistake.

On August 28, the Hanged Man asks you to choose yourself, even when you feel like you ought to hang on a bit longer. The risk in waiting could be the loss of yourself or an opportunity. Timing matters, and you don't want to regret not doing what you feel you should when the moment arrives.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, do you ever feel like you should be a little bit more ahead than you are at the moment? You like to be in control, but there are times when it seems life has other plans and you get stuck in a situation, mindset, or partnership that feels wrong but is too entangled to escape.

On August 28, the Eight of Cups, reversed, is a sign you need to reconnect with your higher power and see the out. Fear, sadness or other emotions can blind you to it. Today, detach and watch how the answer reveals itself to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Swords

Not all decisions are easy to make, Sagittarius, no matter how smart you are or how good you are at making snap choices. On August 28, you may feel indecisive and unsure about which direction to take in life, love, or a relationship.

The mental ping-pong can be exhausting. Instead, decide to do the opposite of what the Two of Swords reveals could happen.

Remain aware and pick quickly to start what needs to be done now. You may be able to change things for yourself later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Devil, reversed

Some habits are not worth keeping, even if they were good for you in the past. You are practical and like to keep your life simple, Capricorn, so when you realize you are in a pattern loop that's detrimental to your success, you want to break the cycle and make a change.

On August 28, per your daily tarot card, the Devil, reversed, it's time to be extra careful with how you approach your day-to-day tasks. With a little awareness, you may discover that you lose more time than you should, and a small change can lead to a considerable impact.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Cups, reversed

You've met people who seem to lose their cool easily. They take things to an extreme and act dramatically when it's unnecessary. This type of behavior can be off-putting to you, and you want to move far from it.

On August 28, you may encounter someone in your life or social circle who becomes angry quickly, and it may be necessary to remove yourself to create space. Be willing to do what is best for you to help others learn to self-soothe and regulate their emotions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Swords, reversed

Pisces, today's tarot card, the Three of Swords, reversed says that today may be the day that you feel free at last from any past heartache that held you down from moving toward a new love.

On August 28, you may realize that you no longer linger on the idea of a past love or reminisce on old memories. This is a positive sign of you outgrowing old hurts and moving closer to healing and complete emotional restoration.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.