The Universe Works In Mysterious Ways For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 28

On August 28, 2025, the universe works in mysterious ways for four zodiac signs. During Moon square Pluto, mysteries reveal themselves as gifts in disguise. Sounds enticing, doesn't it?

Four zodiac signs will get to witness how something in our lives transforms, almost suddenly. Pluto comes bearing gifts, and on this day, we receive the gift of lightness. It may come with a challenging wrapper, but this gift is worth the time spent unwrapping it. Be prepared for greatness on this day, as it promises to be a fine one.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You might notice on August 28 that a problem you’ve been avoiding suddenly demands your attention, and it's not as bad as you anticipated. While it may seem inconvenient at first, this is the universe stepping in to help you clear your path.

Moon square Pluto brings a deep awareness that lets you know that you can no longer carry what's been holding you back. Once you face it, you’ll feel a weight lift almost immediately. That's the gift of lightness, as mentioned above.

The freedom you gain by finally addressing this old, nagging problem of yours sets you on a new direction towards happiness and satisfaction. It takes courage, but you've got that.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

For you, Gemini, this day's gift may come in the form of knowledge. Something that was once a mystery to you may suddenly become clear. On August 28, this revelation could potentially change the way you view a situation entirely.

With the Moon square Pluto in the sky, you get to see behind the curtain, so to speak. In this way, someone else's motives become very clear to you, and what's revealed has a transformative effect on you.

What you do with this information is up to you, but it will feel empowering just to have it. It’s like the universe has slipped you a secret note, and it ends up giving you the edge.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your special gift comes from realizing that you can let go of perfection and still be at peace. Something unfolds for you on August 28, and it is a direct result of the transit Moon square Pluto.

This event encourages you to release control, which is a big ask, but one you have been considering. Something in your life needs to be re-examined, simply because it's not working.

Moon square Pluto sees it and shows you what to do about it. We get stuck in habits, thinking we're doing our best, and sometimes what we're doing becomes obsolete. When it happens to you, as it will during this day, you'll know it's time to change course.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Pluto’s energy is very familiar to you, Scorpio, and on August 28, you might feel it more deeply than most. Something within you is ready to transform, and this transit gives you the jump start you've needed.

The transit Moon square Pluto presents you with a moment of truth. This comes with a real, hard look at yourself. Something has to give, and that means you have to change in order for it to take its natural course.

While it might feel intense at first, you’ll quickly see that this insight is your gift. It’s the push you need to get rid of an old habit so that you can happily step into your next chapter with confidence.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.