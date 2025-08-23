Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 24 — The Sun Squares Uranus

During today's daily horoscope for August 24, 2025, the Sun in Virgo squares Uranus in Gemini, and you may feel as though your strategic plans just got hacked by the universe. The astrological system is glitching on Sunday because Virgo wants a clean edit now that the Sun is in this organized sign.

But chaotic Uranus in Gemini will make you question if you are sure that’s the only way things can be done. The work now is not to tighten your grip, but to stay curious as everything changes mid-sentence. Let's see what this means for each astrological sign and their horoscope forecast for Sunday.

Daily horoscopes for Sunday, August 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, on Sunday, you might find yourself craving calm energy, only to get handed a few side quests you don’t know what to do with. The only challenge for you is being able to adapt without unraveling.

On August 24, your daily routines are being poked at by sudden news, inconvenient messages, or people who talk too much but say very little. Don’t just react when that happens. Instead, translate the verbal noise into mental clarity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’re searching for joy, but keep getting sidetracked by unexpected expenses, weird creative blocks, or someone questioning your value.

On Sunday, remind yourself that you’re the only person who needs to validate what you know to be true. Don’t play it safe in pursuit of perfection. Art isn’t meant to be neat. Neither is self-worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the astrological energy on August 24 is giving you main character energy — until your supporting cast starts to rebel. Don’t be shocked if someone challenges your choices on Sunday.

Funnily enough, that is how you affirm that it’s the right ones you make for yourself. The mirror is talking back to help you believe in yourself that much more.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, just when you thought you were safe in your silence, someone interrupts it. A revelation in the form of a secret or half-spoken truth slips out for you to hear on Sunday.

You might feel the urge to retreat on August 24, but don’t. There’s clarity hidden in the messiness of the revelation. The words you’ve been avoiding are what you either need to say or hear.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, on Sunday, you might start to question your worth or realize you’ve been anchoring your confidence in the wrong things.

Shake-ups in your network or social space might throw you off a little on August 24, during the Sun square Uranus transit. But, for you, they’re showing you who’s aligned with your next chapter. Pay attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, everyone wants a piece of you, but you’re no longer willing to perform on cue. On Sunday, the identity you’ve curated is being cracked open so it can be renewed with your inner values and beliefs that resonate with your core.

What happens if you stop managing everyone's expectations that drain your happiness and tell the truth? Even if the only person you're honest with is yourself, it's good to live in authenticity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a deeper introspective mood might loom over your day to help you minimize the distractions you face. Take it as an astrological interruption to your carefully balanced inner world.

You might feel a little off on August 24, but don’t rush to fix it. You’re in the middle of an important spiritual download this Sunday. Ask yourself what inner balance means to you. Is it based on control or a state of flow?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today exposes a strange tension between what you want and what your circle expects of you. Or maybe someone surprises you by acting out this Sunday. Either way, it’s not your job to keep the ecosystem in check. It's a role every person plays a part in.

It’s your mission to tell the truth, even if it shifts the dynamic with others. Whose expectations are you quietly trying to meet, and why do you feel responsible for them?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you’re refining why you do what you do. Any doubts surfacing now are opportunities not to defend your path, but to deepen your trust in it.

You’re not here to be understood by everyone. Sit still on August 24 and whip out your whiteboard. Beginning on Sunday, write down your core career values and start keeping a record of your notes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’re usually ten steps ahead, but today, your strategy feels a little scrambled. On August 24, a belief you held tightly might suddenly feel flimsy. A worldview or a way you’ve been living lately is all up for questioning.

It can feel scary, but that’s how expansion looks. Let go of what was too rigid to evolve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you thought you were done with a specific conversation or too old to converse about a particular topic. Still, here is a situation that arises again, this time presented in a slightly different guise.

Your emotional reaction to whatever is presented to you on August 24 is your revelation. Sunday is not about controlling the outcome; you have to feel it, then reframe it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today reveals truths that help you see people more clearly, and that’s a gift. What once felt like confusion begins to crystallize on Sunday.

You’re swapping disappointment for discernment. When you set the appropriate boundaries, it can become a beautiful act of self-respect, which can feel so incredibly restorative for you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.