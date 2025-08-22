Financial Success Arrives For These 2 Zodiac Signs After The New Moon On August 23

According to professional astrologer Helena Hathor, the powerful Virgo New Moon on August 23, 2025 is the start of a sudden beginning. Everyone will feel this energy somewhere in their life, but for two lucky zodiac signs, financial success arrives as the Virgo New Moon sparks sudden change in their money houses, Hathor explained in a video.

The August 23 New Moon is significant, as it's the first of two New Moons in Virgo in a single month, and "it is going to unlock the most courageous, eccentric, exciting new beginning into your life," an astrologer named May explained in a video, and it's only just the start. "Whatever unfolds over the next few days," she added, "is showing you exactly what the next seven years of your life could look like." So, because this powerful energy lands in the money houses of these two zodiac signs, financial success arrives once it takes to the sky.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, financial success arrives after the New Moon on August 23. The New Moon in Virgo rises in your house of shared resources, leading to a financial breakthrough in things like investments and paying off debts. This financial success may even manifest as a raise for your partner, Hathor said, which will make taking care of shared bills much easier.

As Hathor explained, this New Moon squares Uranus, the planet of sudden change, which means this financial luck will happen unexpectedly. This may not mean you'll wake up to a million dollars in the bank, but this financial breakthrough will be big enough to be noticed.

“This can also look like lottery luck,” Hathor added.

Whether it's manifesting a new job or a promotion, this New Moon energy is here to serve you, as long as you're willing to do the work.

2. Leo

Leo, your hard work is paying off as you achieve financial success after the New Moon not by luck, but by effort.

“Leo, this is hitting your personal income and your gifts and your natural skills and talents are really coming to the forefront now,” Hathor said.

From using your creative talents to start a business to being recognized for it at work or starting a new job with higher pay, expect to be front and center as you thrive in your element. And the best part is, this isn't just fleeting financial success. According to an astrologer named May, this is only the start of lasting positive energy for your finances.

"This is setting the stage for something that will last for 7 years," May wrote in the comments of her video describing this New Moon energy. "Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, shine, bring people together, join a new community & share it with the world. The opportunities will be financially beneficial."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.