Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, August 23 — Relationships Get A Do-Over

On Saturday, August 23, the first of twin Virgo New Moons will rise, signifying a profound new era beginning in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. New Moons are a time for magic and destiny. This is your opportunity to set new intentions and focus on what you want to achieve in your romantic life.

Karma can be personal, but it can also be generational. Be honest with yourself about what needs to heal in your broken heart, and dedicate Virgo Season to embracing radical change and manifesting your desires. You could see a dramatic shift in your life by the time Virgo Season ends on September 21. You won’t need to force anything, but instead, recognize that healing your karma helped you to receive the love meant for you.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 23, 2025:

Aries

You don’t need to worry about guarantees in love, sweet Aries. The Virgo New Moon invites you into a space of radical honesty with yourself. This will require that you acknowledge what needs to change in your romantic life so that you can feel it is a reflection of the inner work you are doing to become the person you want to be.

Consider setting intentions for your well-being. Make time for rest and establish boundaries. Explore ways to improve your relationship with your partner.

This lunar event is supercharged; you will need to exercise patience until the second New Moon in Virgo on September 21, when you'll start seeing results.

Taurus

Take time to reflect on your healing, Taurus. With Virgo representing your house of marriage and children, try to set aside time to consider the generational karma you may be currently moving through.

This effort can resemble choosing your romantic path versus following the model of the relationships that family members had. Whether you’re choosing someone different or considering a separation, the decisions you make in your romantic life aren’t about you, but about inner healing of what has been handed down to you.

Gemini

Give yourself time to heal, Gemini. The Virgo New Moon will rise in your house of home, family and romance, allowing you to set an intention for healing.

Be sure to focus on your emotional needs rather than worrying about whether everything is perfect or not.

This can help you understand whether your current relationship aligns with your requirements and prepare you for any next steps you may want to take.

Cancer

Step back into your space, Cancer. You love deeply, yet often find yourself in unreciprocal relationships because of this trait. Be sure that you are focusing on your space and life now, since next month's Virgo New Moon will ask that you heal yourself before trying to help anyone else.

Saturday may also be a time you’re called to practice greater transparency in your relationships. You don’t need to ignore your needs to be a loving partner, so prioritizing yourself with this person can bring the healing you need.

Leo

Don’t rush to make a decision, Leo. Virgo governs your house of finances and self-worth. This is what determines the value you place on relationships and your life choices. Be sure to remain open to new possibilities for the next month, rather than rushing to make a decision.

While you don’t need to worry about financial losses today, you may need to start honoring your personal needs. This can mean choosing a relationship based on love rather than status, and it won’t just heal your past karma but also bring about a new beginning.

Virgo

This is your chance to become who you’ve always dreamed of, Virgo. The New Moon occurs in your zodiac sign, representing an opportunity to embrace change within yourself and your life.

Although this is a powerful lunar event in its own right, it’s part of a bigger story that involves the second Virgo New Moon, which will rise on September 21 as a solar eclipse.

Take your time with this process, especially if you’re not clear on what you want, as you will come to September. Give yourself the chance to explore new desires and approaches to love, as this will help you discover what it means to be your best self.

Libra

Nothing is a coincidence, dearest Libra. The Virgo New Moon will invite you into a deep connection with the source and your inner self. Virgo rules matters related to healing, so you may be receiving intuitive downloads that can help you move past a karmic relationship.

Yet, this energy isn’t solely related to romance, as it enables you to overcome internal obstacles, allowing you to embrace change in your life and recognize that you are ready to welcome your destiny.

Scorpio

Watch closely how everything plays out around you, Scorpio. This Virgo New Moon will reveal something about your romantic partner or those that you keep close.

However, it’s essential not to take immediate action. Instead, you must observe how events unfold and the reactions of those involved.

This will lead to a more significant change in September with the Virgo New Moon and solar eclipse, so for now, focus on finding security in this in-between place without forcing any clarity or results.

Sagittarius

You must believe that you’re worth it, Sagittarius. You are in a radical period of transformation within your life.

This isn’t solely romantic, but also professional and personal. After these next few years, your life will be unrecognizable, yet that’s why you need to believe that you are worth it.

You deserve success in every area of your life. As long as you’re willing to face past decisions with accountability, you can rest easily, knowing that everything you desire is already on its way.

Capricorn

You can’t always plan for your fate, Capricorn. Try to spend time grounding yourself and working on developing an inner sense of security. This means that regardless of what happens around you, you are secure within yourself.

The Virgo New Moon will launch you toward a new beginning in your life; however, it may be different than what you’ve planned for.

Be sure that you’re using this energy to become comfortable with change and allow yourself to be directed by the universe instead of sticking to any previous plans.

Aquarius

Set an intention for what you hope for, sweet Aquarius. Plans don’t always need to be based on logic, but can be determined by your hopes and dreams. This hopeful part of yourself has been compromised in recent years by heartbreak from your past.

While being logical in love is part of maintaining balance, you must also let yourself pursue what stirs your heart. Allow yourself to set an intention, no matter how impossible it may seem.

The universe is conspiring in your favor, and later in September, you may see results sooner than you expected.

Pisces

Live a life that you love, and you will attract the love destined for you, Pisces. Virgo energy represents your dating life, as well as your ability to cultivate a life that you genuinely love.

These two themes are inherently tied together because, to attract what is meant for you, you also need to be at peace with where you are.

Try to set an intention for your romantic life by embracing loving your own life. If any generational karma is still at play, it will need to be healed. Yet often choosing to live a heart-centered life of joy is the greatest rebellion and attractor of your fate.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.