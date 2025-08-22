3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Glimmer Of Hope For The Future On August 23

On August 23, 2025, three zodiac signs receive a glimmer of hope for the future. When the Moon moves through Virgo, it organizes our thoughts so we can see the path ahead more clearly. On this day, clarity comes to us as a powerful sign of hope, and it's just what we've needed.

Three zodiac signs will feel particularly reassured during the New Moon on Saturday. Maybe we really were right all along, and those moments of self-doubt were just something we had to get past. Now that we're on the other side of the stress, we can see the New Virgo Moon as a starting point. What we do from here on out is up to us. We have hope in our hearts and determination in our souls. We will walk into the future with a positive mindset.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Virgo Moon lights up your practical side, Taurus, and shows you that it has always been and always will be OK to pay attention to details. It's also a New Moon, so you've got that going for you as well, in terms of new beginnings.

Advertisement

On August 23, you'll receive some very encouraging news, and you'll get a chance to see how lucky you really are. But it's not blind luck, Taurus, as you worked hard to get where you are right now.

Hold on to that sense of stability. You're great at this. Believe in the future and hold on to that hope. This is where you are happiest, anyway, so stay hopeful and keep it alive and well.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, the Virgo New Moon brings a grounding influence that helps you focus on what you can control, rather than worrying about what you can’t. For you, this is huge and definitely something you can work with.

On August 23, you'll receive a glimmer of hope that lets you know that a long-term concern of yours is on its way to resolution. OK, you'll take it. Not only that, but hope is back on the menu.

Wishful thinking got you here, but this is way past wishful. You're now in manifestation mode. During this transit, you will be able to see how hope is the tool that makes your dreams actually come true.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Virgo New Moon points to exactly what you need to be focusing on during this day, August 23. Once you see it, you'll feel as though an entire new world has just opened up for you.

All you ever need is the green light. You tend to hesitate and miss out on some of the things you love doing, simply because no one gave you permission. Whatever this New Moon is up to on this day, it gives you the all-clear, and you are on your way, Virgo.

Advertisement

You've got a new sense of hope, and you are not letting go of it, because you know how valuable this kind of mindset is. In fact, the experience of being positive may be rare in your life, but once you see it for what it really is, you want nothing more than to revel in it, all day and all night.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.