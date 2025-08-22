4 Zodiac Signs Receive Powerful Signs From The Universe On August 23, 2025

On August 23, 2025, four zodiac signs receive powerful signs from the universe. The New Moon in Virgo opens a clear channel for guidance. If we're ready to pay attention, then guidance is exactly what we'll receive on this day.

We're looking at hunches that pay off, and intuitive moves that not only feel right, but are 100% on the money. For four zodiac signs, the universe's signs may come through conversations or sudden realizations that are impossible to ignore. The New Moon marks a clean slate, and the messages we receive now will come in handy down the road.

1. Aries

Aries, your sign from the universe comes to you as a true moment of clarity when you get to realize that you've been right all along about something that was previously debatable. Being an Aries, it feels good to be right, and you may want to gloat.

That's OK, you deserve a good gloating session. In a way, this is a great way to start off a New Moon transit. If this lunar event represents a clean slate, then you might as well start it off with a positive bang.

August 23 shows you that it's OK to take chances and be wrong occasionally, because that's how you learn. However, when you get it right, as you will on this day, it feels even better.

2. Cancer

Every once in a while, we all need a nudge in the right direction. Fortunately, your nudge comes to you through the New Moon in Virgo, and wow, Cancer, does it ever do the trick.

Maybe you just needed to hear it from someone else, but whatever you're up to these days, you're so on the right track. August 23 will go down in your history as the day the signs really hit you.

You'll be motivated and inspired during this New Moon, and you may want to take some time to simply sit alone and meditate. There's much magic going on in the air, and all of it fires up your self-confidence.

3. Virgo

August 23 gives you that spiritual reset button and allows you to push it until your heart's content. This means that you're no longer stuck in one place. You got the OK to move on, and you are taking that opportunity.

For you, the New Moon is personal, Virgo. It's as if you and the Moon have been working on something for a while together, and now, you actually feel as though the universe has been listening to your prayers.

And those prayers manifest in ways that are uncanny on this day. It not only feels promising, but it feels like a new life for you, Virgo. It's time to enjoy, time to get excited, time to bring on the big, positive changes.

4. Pisces

We mentioned guidance up above, and that's what you'll be taking away from this New Moon on August 23. You've asked for help, and as it goes with the universe, help makes itself known to you. Take advantage of it, Pisces.

Sometimes, we wait, and at other times, the answers just drop in our laps. For you, Pisces, it's one of those drop-in-the-lap kinds of days, and you will happily accept the guidance you receive at this time.

If you were on the fence about doing something, then you'll know if it's a good or bad choice on this day. Follow that energy, Pisces. Put all of your good intentions into the New Moon.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.