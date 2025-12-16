Capricorn's 2026 Tarot Horoscope Is Here: Your Card Of The Year & Monthly Readings

Your 2026 tarot horoscope is here for Capricorn Sun, Moon and Rising zodiac signs.

Your 2026 card of the year is the Five of Cups, which is about missed opportunities, grief and loss. Five represents change, and Cups symbolize emotions. You discover how to navigate unpredictable situations that change your life in unexpected ways. You grow more emotionally intelligent and see value beyond professional rewards.

Advertisement

By December, you will master your emotional depth and have the insight that you need for a brighter future. You focus on emotional wellness, introspection, self-analysis and personal development throughout the year. You improve emotional intelligence and prioritize empathy over productivity.

Your ruling planet, Saturn, in Pisces, is at a critical degree, emphasizing communication from January 1 - February 13. Journal your thoughts and focus on emotional awareness.

On February 14, 2026, Saturn will enter Aries, reorienting your priorities toward home, comfort and family. Saturn retrograde starts on July 27, 2026, and ends on December 10, 2026, in Aries. Focus on themes in your home life from January through July; then focus on revision and making improvements.

Advertisement

Capricorn's 2026 tarot horoscope:

January 2026: Two of Wands, reversed

January themes: redefining ambition and stalled plans

In January, you reassess your priorities, which is a great way to start a new year. The Two of Wands, reversed, is about indecision rooted in fear of missing out; so instead of placing important activities on hold, be strategic.

Capricorn, from January 1 - 12, process your feelings as you work toward clarity. Consider who you want to be by the end of the year, not who you used to be. From January 15 - 20, clarity improves.

Thoughtful planning will provide you with a framework for making wise decisions that help you to feel more in control of your life.

Advertisement

February 2026: The Tower

February themes: truth revealed and sudden restructuring

The month of February brings decisive shifts that force you to improve your life. The Tower is about change that clears structures you used to depend on but don't support future growth. From February 1 - 13, areas of instability reveal themselves. These disruptions force clarity. Make room to build a life that sustains your dreams. You are aiming for resilience.

Capricorn, when Saturn enters Aries on February 14, you are ready to turn attention toward home and your comforts. Home and family are a primary focal point for the year. From February 15 - 28, your focus turns inward.

Advertisement

The changes you experience this month help you to improve self-awareness; you move with intention rather than make rushed decisions.

March 2026: Five of Wands

March themes: internal conflicts and energy management

In March, you explore how to choose friends wisely and where to invest your time for greater happiness. The Five of Wands is about sudden changes that disrupt your thoughts and feelings about a person, situation or yourself.

Pressure peaks early in the month, but it also simplifies things for you. From March 1 - 10, you may experience some interpersonal tension that leads to transparent and honest conversations. Mid-month, you realize who drains you and what relationships revive you.

Advertisement

What you learn will provide you with clarity and a new perspective, but it delivers much more than that. The last week of March, you make decisions you feel good about. Meanwhile, you stop negotiating your boundaries, and your friendships grow stronger and closer as a result.

April 2026: Seven of Wands

April themes: defending your boundaries and finding resilience

This month, the Seven of Wands highlights determination and mental courage. From April 1 - 5, a boundary is challenged. In April, you see how emotionally strong you are, and challenges reinforce your inner strength and fortitude.

Advertisement

After April 18, respect follows your ability to remain consistent about your boundaries. The boundary you set earlier in the month received kickback, but mid-month tension starts to resolve, not necessarily because people agree, but because they adjust.

Grit is where you excel, Capricorn; however, since this year is about emotional resilience, intelligence and sensitivity, be careful not to become rigid or disagreeable when holding your ground. Your authority speaks for itself, and you reflect it through quiet confidence that's rooted in self-trust.

May 2026: Knight of Swords, reversed

May themes: communication errors and impulsive thinking

Advertisement

May's tarot card, the Knight of Swords, reversed, is about self-control, particularly when it comes to communication. Slow down and think before speaking, Capricorn. Be careful about what you say because it's much harder to rebuild trust or emotional safety after speaking in anger or carelessly.

Venus enters Cancer, your house of partnership, providing you with a chance to deepen your relationships. Aim to be constructive when giving feedback this month. Your tarot card symbolizes deliberate thinking, and when you are thoughtful and in tune with others' needs during communication, it strengthens your relationships and builds trust.

By the end of the month, you'll realize how beneficial silence and quiet reflection are in improving your relationships and enhancing this skill during Saturn retrograde beginning in July.

Advertisement

June 2026: Strength, reversed

June themes: vulnerability and restoring confidence

Capricorn, your tarot card, Strength, is about strength, but when it's reversed, you are invited to take a break from the things you're forcing and observe instead. June makes it clear that you are compensating rather than resting.

Early in the month, from June 1 - 10, you identify areas at risk of burnout. Around June 10 - 18, you'll realize that a little break is needed. Your recovery window opens from June 19 - 30, and you'll need to communicate your needs and wants to others, especially if your removal from certain activities affects their productivity.

Emotional and physical recovery won't necessarily be immediate, but it will arrive. You may feel guilty about taking a step back from work; consider it a self-protective strategy.

Advertisement

July 2026: Eight of Wands

July themes: decisive action and momentum

The Eight of Wands is about speed and quick-paced events that require you to be responsive and reactive. You will feel a tension between your developing attitude about rest and intention, and working to the point of fatigue.

From July 1 - 25, you balance and align your actions with intention. With Saturn preparing to retrograde on July 26, you practice boundary-setting and time management according to a stronger emotional inner compass instead of peer pressure or demands imposed on you by others.

Advertisement

This month lays the foundation for introspection and character development that will reap rewards when Saturn Rx ends on December 10.

August 2026: The Fool, reversed

August themes: cautious beginnings and risk awareness

August, you operate from a standpoint of wisdom and personal strength. The Fool, reversed, is about slowing down and being careful; Saturn is about time management and structure. Because Saturn is retrograde, you want to listen to your inner voice.

During the first half of August, you may receive some very tempting offers, but there's a chance they won't align with your goals. Later in the month, you see things from a wiser standpoint. What looks promising may appear less inviting after details emerge, so ask questions and don't rush into something until you have gathered all the facts.

Advertisement

September 2026: Page of Pentacles, reversed

September themes: motivation issues and lack of follow-through

Your tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, reversed, is about procrastination and holding off on a goal for the wrong reasons. September encourages personal and professional evaluation.

Around September 7 - 10, what to avoid becomes obvious. Manage your time, goals, and energy investments now. Around September 22, begin to set an updated course for your life. In mid-September, try not to self-sabotage, and if you catch yourself doing so, ask yourself how to avoid it. Tap into the help of a friend or mentor to gain skills that prevent a repeat of the past in your future.

Advertisement

The more you refine your focus, the more productive and emotionally attuned you become. You discover that progress improves when your intentions are clear.

October 2026: Two of Pentacles

October themes: time management and balancing of priorities

Advertisement

Capricorn, you will be balancing a few priorities this month, so time management is crucial, and knowing your priorities is a must. The Two of Pentacles emphasizes navigating competing demands and knowing what matters most to you.

October emphasizes adaptability, and in the first half of the month, you'll know when you're juggling too many responsibilities. By the end of October, one pressing priority at home will drop, lightening your workload and improving your family time. You'll see how skillful your time management has become, including how you feel about what you do and when you do it.

November 2026: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

November themes: reevaluating investments and impatience

Advertisement

You will need to review a decision you made earlier in the year during the first half of November. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, is about a need to evaluate your goals. Mid to late November, you refine your focus and make improvements to your schedule, relationships and personal life.

A few minor adjustments now will prevent you from falling back into old patterns or setbacks. By November 30, you can fine-tune your perspective and reframe your delays as opportunities for growth. Cutting one inefficient habit can help you save time.

December 2026: Three of Swords

December themes: emotional clarity and honest disclosure

Advertisement

The Three of Swords tarot card is about betrayal, typically emotional betrayal caused by unfaithfulness. From December 1 - 20, take an emotional inventory and analyze how you feel about your entire year. You may discover areas of life where you have fallen short, and in part, you'll want to criticize yourself for not reaching a certain standard.

The Sun will enter your sign on December 21, and afterward, it's time for a reset. A new solar year opens up for you. Your solar year is an opportunity for self-improvement and personal growth. Focus on releasing what hasn't worked and on increasing time on what does.

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your sign on December 25, and it's a time for reflection. Practice self-honesty and self-reflection. List everything you've accomplished and think about how far you've come. Set new goals for yourself and create a strategy to reach them.

With Saturn direct, you're ready to close the year confidently, knowing you are prepared to move forward more emotionally balanced.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.