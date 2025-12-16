Things Get So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs In 2026

Between a major decline in job security, the worsening affordability crisis, and growing political polarization, 2025 probably won't be remembered as one of the better years in recent history. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for these three zodiac signs, because things get so much better in 2026.

According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, "these are the signs that will have everything turn in their favor in 2026." One way or another, these three zodiac signs are experiencing change like never before. Even if it doesn't happen overnight, over the next year, things slowly begin to change in unexpected but positive ways.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, “Your life is about to get an upgrade," Brobeck said. Things get so much better for you in 2026, when "Everything is about to turn in your favor as you may finally have your breakthrough moment this year.” Not only will your career improve, but this year is all about attracting powerful partners and collaborators.

Advertisement

This proximity to powerful people opens up doors that you never even dreamed of. From expanding your career to working your network like a pro, these partnerships are about to change your life in a big way. So sure, maybe 2025 wasn't your year — but keep holding on, because 2026 is just the start of a new 20-year chapter for you, Brobeck said.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, while 2025 might’ve been tough, 2026 is a major turning point for you. It's a year of "a lot of career success,” Brobeck said. From finding a better job unexpectedly all the way to climbing the corporate ladder, anything is on the table for you throughout the year, so long as you remain consistent and optimistic.

Since 2023, you’ve been hoping for change. And even though that change has been slow to materialize, your dream life is finally coming to fruition as you become very successful. So hold on a little while longer. Your upgrade in life is just beginning.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, things get so much better for you in 2026, when "You may find yourself becoming very influential to the people around you," Brobeck said. This may be intimidating at first, but leaning into this confident energy opens up a lot of avenues for you.

Whether it's collaborations with important figures or becoming more recognized in your career, in 2026, you yield your power to manifest the life of your dreams. Besides a boost in fame, you're surrounding yourself with very powerful and lucky partners in your life. As a result, expect to be very successful during the next 20 years.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.