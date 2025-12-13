If You're One Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, 2026 Is Your Year

According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, 2026 is the year for three zodiac signs. If you're one of these astrological signs, the astrologer explained in a video that things begin to turn around for the better once January 2026 begins.

2026 promises blessings for those who've put the work in to change their life for the better, even when faced with obstacles and challenges. From better job opportunities to improved relationships, if you're one of these signs, 2026 is shaping up to be your best year yet.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, with so much powerful energy happening in your sign this year, 2026 is your year. According to Brobeck, "your life is about to upgrade in all aspects. 2026 will be the beginning of a major glow-up for you.”

This is a year of stepping outside of your comfort zone. Even for those who aren’t usually the most social, the universe is calling on you to go outside and socialize. Not only will it expand your support system, but it’ll make you feel more confident as well. Things work out in your favor in 2026 if you’re willing to push through and take smart risks.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Life has been an emotional rollercoaster lately, Leo, but 2026 is your year. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, enters your sign this year, meaning “everything is about to get so much better for you," Brobeck said. Not only will you feel more energized, the astrologer explained, but you'll also have that strong Leo confidence back, which attracts good things into your life.

According to Brobeck, your love life also improves in 2026 as either your relationship strengthens or you meet the love of your life. Whether it's someone you already know or someone completely new, you'll connect like never before. That being said, stay focused. While 2026 is all about letting go and making connections, don’t forget to focus on your career, as doing so will provide major opportunities for you in the near future.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Finally, Sagittarius, 2026 is your year for "winning," Brobeck said, "Everything is about to get so much better for you,” she explained. You'll notice the shift right away as you’ll feel a lot happier this year, especially compared to the beginning of 2025.

“In 2026, you’ll have a major social life upgrade," explained Brobeck. "You may also enter a new creative career. This could be something from content creation to music.”

But besides that, this is also the year you could be meeting 'The One.' So if love and finances are at the top of your priority list, get excited. 2026 is your year to shine, Sagittarius!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.