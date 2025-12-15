4 Zodiac Signs Receive Everything They've Been Asking The Universe For In 2026

Four zodiac signs receive everything they've been asking the universe for in 2026. It's a year of major change as Saturn leaves Pisces for Aries on February 14, where it remains until April 2028. Neptune also leaves Pisces for Aries on January 26 and remains in this sign until March 2039. Uranus finally leaves Taurus for Gemini on May 29, where it stays until May 2033. Lastly, Jupiter, the planet of luck and gain, leaves Cancer for Leo on June 30 for the next year.

This is a lot of change, and as the planets change signs, some benefit more than others. Let’s take a look:

1. Cancer

Jupiter remains in your sign until June 30, 2026, Cancer. Jupiter becomes very powerful once it turns direct on March 11, when you can expect to gain in your career and personally. When Jupiter transits the first house, as it is for you until the end of June 2026, it's a period of personal expansion, optimism, confidence, improved relationships, and good fortune. This only occurs once every 12 years.

When Jupiter leaves Cancer for Leo, it enters your second house of money until July 2027. When Jupiter transits the second house, we typically see an increase in income, money, and self-esteem, benefiting you in these areas for the next year.

Uranus remains in Taurus through April 26, placing it in your 11th house through late April. This helps tremendously in terms of networking, friendships, and achieving your hopes and wishes. Unexpected people and unique opportunities come to the forefront. You could meet someone you consider fascinating, or you could run into a completely unexpected but very welcome opportunity. All in all, this makes for a fabulous year, and you should be quite happy!

2. Leo

Leo, Saturn enters Aries on February 14, along with Neptune on January 26. With both of these planets transiting your ninth house, which rules travel, education, and worldview, you could increase your education either formally or informally, travel, or make a major move.

Uranus enters Gemini, your 11th house of groups and friends, in the latter part of April and makes a positive aspect to your Sun. Uranus in a positive aspect brings unexpected opportunities into your life, or you could meet someone interesting, unusual, and who likely becomes significant in your life in some way.

When Jupiter leaves Cancer for Leo in July, it remains in your sign until July 2027. When Jupiter enters your sign, you can expect a positive year full of expansion on a personal level. You could meet someone significant, expand your business or personal life in some way, meet new people, and generally feel positive about your life. This is a year to attain your fondest hopes and wishes.

3. Gemini

Gemini, Uranus enters your sign in late August. While Uranus is unpredictable, some individuals with Uranus in the first house make significant changes in their lives. Uranus tends to cause us to break away from those people and situations we find repressive or unfulfilling. If there is something that you feel is holding you back, you will likely part ways with it, whether it is a person, a job, or something else. Expect leadership opportunities to come your way, and to finally have the courage or motivation to make changes you have desired for a long time.

Neptune enters Aries in January and Saturn in February, each transiting your 11th house of groups and friends and stabilizing these areas of your life. You'll also experience more travel opportunities, creativity, and compassion, just to name a few of the wonderful things that await you in 2026. Pluto is in Aquarius, another a compatible sign for you, and transits your ninth house of education, travel, and your worldview, which may change in some ways this year. It is a perfect time to visit foreign cultures, increase your education, or even work in the publishing field. You may encounter many foreign people and contacts over the next number of years.

Lastly, when Jupiter enters Leo at the end of June, it transits your third house, which rules your mind, thinking, and short trips. Expect good news from immediate family, co-workers, or even neighbors. This year, you come up with some great ideas to improve your life, making this a fantastic year in terms of achieving the things you want most.

4. Sagittarius

In 2026, Saturn and Neptune enter your fifth house of friends, love, and children, Sagittarius. You're about to meet someone who plays a major role in your life, whether it's someone new or someone from your past since old friends from the past resurface this year. If you meet a romantic partner, the relationship has great potential for long-term stability. With Neptune in the picture, this person is who you've been manifesting.

Since the fifth house also rules creativity, focus on creativity by treating it as work or having more discipline, or you could work in an area that involves creativity. Your thinking becomes more powerful, leading to some positive ideas you can seriously benefit from.

The first half of the year, Jupiter is in Cancer, which is your eighth house of other people’s money. Your partner’s finances increase (if you have one), or your own finances do through investments. Since this house also rules the way you feel in a relationship, feelings grow as your intimate life improves.

When Jupiter enters compatible Leo mid-year, you increase your education and travel as you connect with people from different countries and become interested in new culture while your personal worldview expands. In some cases, a move could occur, making this an exceptional year for you, Sagittarius!

