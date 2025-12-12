The Rest Of December Is ‘Extraordinary’ For These 5 Zodiac Signs, Says An Astrologer

Starting now, the rest of December 2025 is "extraordinary" for five zodiac signs who "close out the year on a high note," according to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim. In a video, Grim explained that these astrological signs have luck on their side for the rest of the month.

It won't happen overnight, but as the month progresses, these signs will see blessings head their way like never before. From job promotions to making new connections that'll last a lifetime, each of these signs is winning in some way before the year is over.

1. Libra

Libra, for the rest of the year, you get to enjoy yourself the way you like to most: with others. According to Grim, “This month you’re having a lot of positive social interactions. People will treat you more kindly, and also, you’ll impress others with your wit and knowledge about something.”

Combined with becoming more open to new possibilities, expect to break free from the stagnation of the previous months as you get everything you’ve ever wanted and more.

2. Leo

Leo, the rest of December is wonderful for you because you feel like you can finally lighten up. As Grim explained, for the rest of this month, "you are not taking anything too seriously. You’re allocating more time for play and unstructured activities,” which will bring you back to your flow state.

On top of that, you feel up to engaging in creative activities and collaborations, and may find yourself feeling more playful and lighthearted — especially when it comes to dating.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, according to Grim, “you’re expanding into new groups and communities and will be committing to many social engagements." This makes the rest of the month pretty good for you, since you love spending time with like-minded people.

"This is a very mirthful month," Grim added, explaining that “there’s a genuine warmth that you’ll find in your social and romantic life.”

4. Sagittarius

You might not have had the easiest month thus far, Sagittarius, but things get a lot better from here as you create the "perfect hybrid of strength and gracefulness" before the end of the month, Grim said.

"Your self-assuredness and confidence will give you the tools to evaluate your relationships more accurately,” the astrologer added, meaning that instead of connecting out of desperation, you’ll be operating with the highest of standards.

5. Pisces

Pisces, "you’re proud of how far you’ve come this year," Grim said, which is a great foundation for having a wonderful rest of the year because "your mind is no longer clouded by doubt or pessimism or fear.”

Deep down inside, you know you’re capable of greatness, as you have already accomplished so much. However, you’ll be soaring to newer and greater heights as you apply your newfound confidence to your career or even being a good parent.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.