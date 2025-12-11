3 Zodiac Signs Destined To Meet The Person Worth Their Time & Energy Before 2025 Ends

Three zodiac signs are destined to meet the person worth their time and energy before 2025 ends. Your love life might feel dry now, but if you're one of these astrological signs, you're attracting someone who's good for you before the clock strikes midnight on the last day of the year, according to astrologer Carol Starr.

It could be a friend that you suddenly see in a new light or an unexpected meeting with a stranger. Either way, your love life is about to change for the better. Whether you're single or in a relationship, this is the time you begin learning more about yourself. From your boundaries to your needs, Starr explained that these three zodiac signs are finding a different type of love like never before. So, if your love life has been lacking or stagnant lately, expect it to become a lot more interesting soon.

1. Libra

Libra, it might not feel like it right now, but don’t be shocked when you meet the person worth your time and energy by the end of the year. Now that Neptune retrograde is over, you're no longer romanticizing breadcrumbs, explained astrologer Neda Farr. People's true colors are finally being exposed, and thankfully, this gives you the confidence to either walk away from something or commit to it.

Either way, you're making room for the person who aligns with your purpose and gives you the boost you need to become your best self. And with both the Sun and Venus entering Capricorn before the end of the year, expect things to get serious. It’s all about commitment before the end of 2025.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you're in the middle of your glow-up season, an astrologer named May explained in a video. Right now, "The attractiveness, the magnetism that’s going to come out of you, people are going to be extremely drawn to you, and doors will open for you.” This is a prime time to meet the person worth your time and energy.

From meeting someone new to expanding on an already established relationship, everything feels a whole lot lighter. That being said, be sure to separate your relationships from your home and career life. Even if it means making tough decisions, separating those things will be exactly what’s needed to have a lighthearted and social love life before 2025 ends.

3. Virgo

Virgo, you have a lot to look forward to, because December is "the most healing and validating month of the whole year," said Farr. You're finally figuring out what kind of love is worth it to you, and what kind of love you need to leave behind.

Things are becoming very clear now that Neptune retrograde is over. Any romantic illusions are dissolving, leaving room for authentic connection, Farr said. When Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 11, expect to have deeper emotional talks as you slowly figure out what relationships are meant for the long term. And if you do happen to meet the right one, Farr noted that December 15 brings more pleasure into your life and December 19 brings a strong emotional foundation.

