Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, July 29 — The Most Healing Day Of The Week

Each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 29, 2025. Tuesday's Libra Moon is hopeful and balanced. Yet, as the Libra Moon forms a double opposition to retrograde Saturn and Neptune in Aries, that energy becomes strained as you are called to reflect on your previous wounds and any disappointments you’ve been experiencing.

Meanwhile, retrograde Saturn and Neptune reveal the difference between what you had dreamed of and what your current reality is. This will prompt you to reevaluate your healing journey and the choices you’ve been making in your life. It’s important to remember that matters aren’t as bad as they will first appear, and that there is a purpose to what you are going through at this time. Use this energy to embrace the truth as it arises, but also to take a moment for self-reflection, as it can help you understand how to make peace with your current reality. There is always room for improvement, but you may need to adjust your approach to your romantic relationship and be open to improving yourself first.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 29, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take it slow, sweet Aries. The love you want will come, but you need to be sure that you’re in the right place for it to arrive.

Saturn and Neptune retrograde in your zodiac sign represent a time of deep healing, and it will allow you to put the past to rest, especially at the end of this year.

Instead of swearing off love or accepting a relationship that isn’t in alignment with your vision, take it slow right now. Be willing to give your wounds a second look, and don’t stop holding out hope for life turning out better than you can even imagine.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are being urged to embrace your solitude, Taurus. As the Libra Moon opposes retrograde Saturn and Neptune in Aries, you will be drawn into a place of quiet and solitude.

Try not to mistake this for aloneness, as you do have people in your life who support you. Yet right now, you need to spend time with yourself so that you can understand what the universe is trying to reveal to you.

Healing and clarity will both be available for you today as long as you’re willing to embrace what needs to change.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t force a relationship that isn’t meant to be, Gemini. While the Libra Moon rests in your house of marriage, retrograde Saturn and Neptune in your sector of wishes and connections present some challenges.

You must be sure that you’re not trying to force anything in your life right now simply because you don’t want to be alone or have to start over again.

You may want to take a break from making romantic decisions so that you can start investing in other areas of your life, including those that bring you joy.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You won’t have to sacrifice your dreams for stability, Cancer. You desire a peaceful life filled with love and harmony, yet you also have aspirations for professional success. There is a balance to be found in knowing both are possible.

This will help deter you from sacrificing your dreams to make a relationship work or drowning yourself in work to forget about the love that you don’t yet have in your life.

Be honest with yourself, but also know you are only limited by what you think is possible.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You won’t have to sacrifice your dreams for stability, Cancer. You desire a peaceful life filled with love and harmony, yet you also have aspirations for professional success.

There is a balance to be found in knowing both are possible. This deters you from sacrificing your dreams to make a relationship work or drowning yourself in work to forget about the love that you don’t yet have in your life.

Be honest with yourself, but also know you are only limited by what you think is possible.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can feel something is on the horizon, Virgo. In your heart, you know that changes are in store for you, yet reality doesn’t yet match what your intuition is telling you. For now, you need to be patient, something you aren’t always good at.

What is meant for you can never be ruined; you need a reminder of what you deserve. The life you want is yours to claim, but right now you need to trust the process and never settle for less than you are worth.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Challenges are often divine blessings in disguise, beautiful Libra. The Moon in your sign today is creating an optimistic energy, although it may feel like there isn’t anything to be hopeful about in your romantic life.

This is due to retrograde Saturn and Neptune moving through your house of romance and relationships. Your relationship will have to be very strong to survive this phase, yet if it does, you can be confident that it will last forever.

And if not, then try to remember that an ending is always the pathway to a new beginning.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s time for a redo, dearest Scorpio. No matter how far off your divine path you become, there is always a way to realign yourself with your fate. This is what today’s energy is all about.

The Moon in Libra will heighten your intuition, while retrograde Saturn and Neptune help to reveal karmic lessons in your life.

Your current reality may not be what you once wished for, but that doesn’t mean it can’t change. Try to embrace this divine reset and view it as an opportunity for a fresh start.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t blame your partner for the feelings that you’re having, Sagittarius. Saturn and Neptune are both currently retrograde in your house of marriage and romantic commitment. However, Aries energy also governs the sense of happiness you feel from your life.

As a result, you may not be feeling particularly optimistic about the state of your life or relationship at the moment. Yet, this isn’t because of your partner or anything they’ve done.

Try to get in touch with your long-lost dreams and start believing in yourself so that you don’t unfairly blame your partner.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let yourself get distracted, Capricorn. There is a situation within your relationship and home that requires attention and resolution.

However, you may be consciously or unconsciously distracting yourself with matters related to your career. Your partner or family may feel like you haven’t been present recently.

While you want success, it’s currently coming at the expense of the emotional fulfillment you desire.

Try to shift your focus and start addressing the issues in your home before you reach a point where you can no longer improve matters.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing is ever lost that is meant for you, Aquarius. The Libra Moon is beckoning you toward new beginnings; however, retrograde Saturn and Neptune are trying to shift your basis of understanding.

In Aries, retrograde Saturn and Neptune highlight your house of communication and the truth that you live by.

You may need to reflect on your communication style within your relationship, as well as the beliefs that you’ve been operating under. By leaning into these lessons, the hope you feel about your future will be confirmed.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t take the bait, dear Pisces. The Libra Moon will remind you of how far you’ve come today and how much you’re ready to walk into your destiny.

Yet, retrograde Saturn and Neptune may bring up some old lessons to see if you’re ready. These would involve seeing the truth of a relationship, codependent tendencies and understanding your worth.

Be sure you’re aware of these themes in your romantic life, and be mindful that you don’t take the bait of any previous wounds, as a dramatic transformation is closer than you think.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.