10 Brilliant Habits Of People Who Genuinely Enjoy Time Alone

A lot of people tend to view being alone as boring or unfulfilling. They believe it means they're not sociable or are unwanted. But the reality is, that spending alone time isn't a bad thing.

Once you embrace that time to yourself, plenty of benefits begin to surface. Now, you don't need to go live in the woods and abandon society, away from other people. However, once you learn to enjoy your alone time and the true joy of solitude, you'll begin to grow as a person.

Here are ten brilliant habits of people who genuinely enjoy time alone:

1. They know how to recharge their batteries

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Being surrounded by other people drains you of your energy, particularly if the other person is being or if you're an empath. You have to keep others happy, make them laugh, read their emotions, and so on.

On advice for someone while shutting down after extroverted time with friends, life coach Caroline Maguire reminds us that knowing what charges and what drains your battery "isn't about being an introvert or extrovert — it's about taking care of your emotional needs."

"Once you know what fuels you up, you want to build it into your routine to get back on track. If being social is stressful, what can you do to feel energized before heading out to meet friends that will fill up your tank?" Maguire continued. "Some ideas are exercise, a nap, listening to music, playing an audiobook, taking a walk outside, coloring, or meditation. Having a routine that respects your internal needs is a way to love yourself and recharge your battery so your social hibernation period isn’t longer."

It can be mentally exhausting to be constantly connected with others. But people who enjoy their alone time, can take an emotional break and recharge. And once they do, they are at full energy once again.

Advertisement

2. They take time to reflect

eldar nurkovic | Shutterstock

Life is constantly moving at 1,000 miles per minute. You have to act fast, and it can often be a challenge to find time to sit and reflect on your life. But by removing yourself from the hustle and bustle and busy, everyday life, you have moments to stop and think.

Being alone gives you a great chance for self-reflection. You don't have to process the thoughts and feelings of others and can focus your attention inward.

Advertisement

3. They are in touch with their emotions

fizkes | Shutterstock

Alone time can give you a better perspective of your own emotions. Why do you react a certain way to people? Why do specific movies make you cry? Why do you feel angry, sad, or happy?

You'll get a better idea of what makes you sad, what upsets you, and what fills you with joy. And once you know these things, it becomes a lot easier to regulate yourself.

Dr. Toni Parker, a certified Gottman Institute therapist, recommends being in touch with your emotions and "letting go of your need to control them." Mastering this habit might take time, but it is possible with kindness and compassion.

"Once you have your emotions under control simply say, 'Yes, and?'" Parker explained. "This will likely throw the belittler off their guard, allowing you to get away from the conversation and distance yourself completely."

Advertisement

4. They pursue their passions

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

When surrounded by other people, you have to make compromises to figure out ways the entire group can enjoy an activity. Usually, the things you want most aren't always what the group wants.

But when you enjoy your alone time, you no longer have to worry about the needs of others. Instead, being alone gives you the freedom to do what you truly want, without needing a consensus.

Advertisement

5. They are productive

Polina Kovaleva | Pexels

The company of other people is without a doubt entertaining and fun, but it also drastically affects your productivity. Oftentimes, the presence of other people merely distracts you from getting things done.

On the other hand, alone time is when you're most productive. You have fewer distractions allowing you to avoid your responsibilities. When it's just a party of one, you're free to focus.

When used intentionally, spending time alone can significantly boost productivity by providing a space for focused work, reducing distractions, and enhancing creativity. However, a 2023 study published by Instructional Science found that the quality of solitude is crucial, as simply being alone without active engagement may not yield the same benefits.

Advertisement

6. They find genuine joy in their relationships

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A | Shutterstock

If you're able to spend time alone on a regular basis, you'll eventually begin to enjoy it. Why? Because when you do so, you appreciate the connections you have with other people.

You'll notice how much more you enjoy your relationships, whether they are romantic, platonic, or familial. This is because the time you spend alone gives you a greater appreciation for yourself and others.

Advertisement

7. They are independent

William Fortunato | Pexels

If you enjoy being alone, you'll feel more confident in your actual ability to be by yourself. This, in turn, will naturally make you more independent, meaning you, and you alone, are responsible for your actions and words.

A 2023 study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology supports this. The authors found that solitude can significantly foster independence by providing a space for self-reflection, allowing individuals to develop their thoughts and values without external pressures, and enabling them to cultivate a sense of autonomy and self-reliance. Being alone does not cause a burning desire for company or anxiety.

You genuinely enjoy time spent with yourself. Not only does it allow you to do what you want, but you learn the ultimate benefits of being on your own. And independence is a significant indicator of strength.

Advertisement

8. They don't sacrifice their happiness for others

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Life is loaded with various relationships. Most of these relationships are maintained when both parties remain happy. But this can become extremely draining depending on who the relationship is with.

Alone time means you don't have to constantly keep other people happy by changing your ideas or actions. Once you're alone, the only person's happiness you have to be concerned with is your own.

Advertisement

9. They never second-guess themselves

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

When you begin to embrace your alone time, you'll rapidly learn that solitude means you don't have to constantly apologize for what you've done. Whether it's a big, life-changing decision, or something simple like where to meet friends for a meal, you are unapologetic about the choices you made and why.

Sometimes, you tend to do things that upset other people or hurt their feelings, and you quickly have to apologize for it. But this isn't the case when you're alone. Having alone time to yourself removes all the pressure, so you can stop second-guessing yourself.

Advertisement

10. They are self-aware

Folenial | Shutterstock

A lot of the time, you may feel the need to get approval from your friends and family before taking action. You love looking to other people for advice on your next move.

Spending time alone or in solitude significantly contributes to self-awareness. It provides a space for introspection and reflection, allowing individuals to process thoughts and emotions and better understand their needs, values, and motivations. A 2013 study found that this can also enhance emotional regulation, creativity, and overall mental well-being.

And while asking for advice isn't a bad idea, there are plenty of moments where you're more than capable of acting on your own, yet you insist on looking to others for an answer. But you don't need to seek validation from others.

Instead, spending time alone teaches you to trust your instincts and make decisions without any outside influence. It's up to you, and you alone.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

Advertisement