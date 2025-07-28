5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On July 29, 2025

On July 29, 2025, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes when the Moon in Libra opposes Neptune in Aries. Libra, a sign ruled by the planet Venus, craves elegance and beauty. Yet, Neptune in Aries wants a crusade. It wants you to burn the whole illusion down.

This is a day to admit what you want, even if it sounds ridiculous. We are not here to perform composure anymore. Rather, this is a time to embrace authenticity and go after our dreams with all that we have.

1. Libra

Libra, on July 29, the energy around you is calling your name. You have a very good horoscope today because you’re finally willing to stop asking who you need to be for others. You're ready to live authentically.

Externally, someone may enter your life as a catalyst, exposing a new side of yourself that you may not know. Don’t flinch. Let them challenge your image, your ideas, and your practiced poise. There’s power in being seen and stirred in equal measure.

You could also feel a sense that something beautiful could begin on this day, if you’re willing to let go of the reins, just a little. Stop rehearsing and start living.

2. Aries

Aries, you’re here to feel the fire in your chest and follow it, even if it pulls you into places you have never seen before. You might feel as if your relationship values are shifting, which can invite more magic and spiritual connection. Someone in your orbit may ask you to pause and delve into intimacy.

As a warrior, it’s easy to forget that you don’t need to go it alone. But today's energy shows you that you don't have to be a soloist any longer. You’re learning that true strength doesn’t always lead. Sometimes it listens, opens, and receives from another special person.

3. Cancer

Cancer, you’ve been cultivating safety — emotionally, spiritually, and even domestically. This day, July 29, offers you a chance to step out of that sanctuary and be seen. Ironically, this tension is your next glow-up. Can you hold space to transition between where you come from and where you’re headed?

Your softness is always needed, and you don’t need to harden to claim the authority you’re ready to claim. The security you crave is found by letting your story echo beyond the walls you’ve built. The energy is ripe for revealing yourself in a new light, especially to those who think they know who you are.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, the external success, the polished image, and even the reputation you’ve cultivated don't mean much if it doesn’t feel like home. On July 29, anything superficial will start to melt away. You may be called to revisit your foundations, so that you can determine what needs a little more pruning to make space to manifest exactly what you want.

A realization could arise on this day that challenges the divide between your public and private selves. Let it remind you that your power is not only in what you do, but in how deeply you’re willing to be with yourself.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your long-term vision is expanding, but so is your desire to feel lit up again. On July 29, that thrill comes from aligning with people who see you. There’s a spark hovering between your wild desires and the collective spaces you orbit.

Acknowledge when you’ve stayed too long to meet other people's ideas of fun, whilst leaving your own on the curb. Only RSVP to the invitations that excite your soul, and say no to anything that dulls your creative fire. Your passion and hunger for life are exactly what your community needs right now.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.