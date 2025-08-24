3 Zodiac Signs That Value Love They Have To Earn Above All Else

Relationships aren't always easy, but that's exactly how the three zodiac signs that value love they have to earn like it. Though it might sound a little bit toxic, love isn't always that exciting without a little chase. As an astrologer named Mari pointed out, for these three zodiac signs, "If they didn't earn it, what's love got to do with it?"

In fact, research suggests that these zodiac signs may be on to something. According to a study reported on by NBC News, working for love is key to making a relationship last. Those who are willing to put in the work to fall in love are more likely to stay in love over time, and according to an astrologer, three zodiac signs take that knowledge to heart.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Known for being somewhat slow-moving and very intentional in all they do, Taurus values love they have to earn above all else. According to Mari, "Taurus is a zodiac sign that's gonna take their time with you." Blame it on your cautious nature or need for perfection, but if Taurus is going to invest in someone, they need to know that it's worth it.

This is because when Taurus loves, they love hard. Even if someone believes that their love is infinite, Taurus has a way of doubling or tripling that love. And while this might sound out of character for Taurus, Tauruses aren't as immune to love as they might make people believe.

That being said, Taurus is usually on the receiving end of love, as people have a tendency to chase them instead of the other way around. However, when they're really into someone, they'll go to the ends of the earth to not only earn their love but also make sure that it lasts forever.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius isn't one to open up all that easily, so it should come as no surprise that this zodiac sign values love they have to earn above all else.

"Aquarius needs to feel like they've earned it," Mari explained, "because then they don't even see it as a relationship."

Aquarius is known for being emotionally detached and has a tendency to think through their feelings as opposed to actually feeling them. They don't typically seek out relationships, often falling for friends who get to know them slowly rather than intentionally looking for a romantic relationship.

Aquarius won't waste time pursuing anyone they don't really like, so if you're minding your business and an Aquarius just happens to be always around you 24/7, just know that you're locked in for life.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Though it may seem like dreamy Pisces falls in love with everyone they meet, the truth is that Pisces values love they have to earn above all else. As Mari explained, "They need to feel like they're in the fairytale, not just watching it play out." Even if it sounds uncharacteristically cold, Pisces will absolutely close the book on a romance if it feels bland.

"A Pisces is really like an all-or-nothing lover," an astrologer named Meg explained in a video. "They're really not into games."

Pisces lives for the passion of new relationships. They the thrill of the chase just as much as they like being chased themselves, so much so that as long as a Pisces is in a relationship with the right person, it will almost always feel like it's still in the honeymoon phase.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.