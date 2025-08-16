2 Zodiac Signs That Just Can’t Let Go Of People Or Things, No Matter How Useless, Toxic, Or Outdated

There are plenty of reasons people find it hard to move on from things that would be better left in the past, and according to one astrologer, your astrological makeup may have something to do with it. In a video, astrologer Carol Starr explained that there are two zodiac signs in particular that just can't let go of people or things, no matter how useless, toxic, or outdated they are.

There are many reasons why we might hold on to something even though it hurts more than it helps. According to neuroscientist Anne-Laure Le Cunff, "Human beings have a tendency to define themselves through what they own, and so we cling onto past sorrows, bad relationships, and even meaningless goals." While most people eventually find it in themselves to move on, Starr explained why two zodiac signs have a much harder time letting people and things go.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Despite being one of the most (if not the most) adaptable zodiac signs, Starr said Gemini has more trouble letting go of people and things than they let on. "There's all types of hoarders," Starr said, "there's ones that never give their clothes away, there's ones that can't give anything from the kitchen away, and some that buy things and hold on to the old," and Gemini is guilty of all of these tendencies and more.

Advertisement

On the outside, Gemini might not seem like the sentimental type, but the reason Gemini can't let go isn't necessarily for sentimental reasons. According to Starr, "This is the person that not only keeps buying things, but doesn't get rid of the old things until they're absolutely so bad."

Gemini is intelligent and inventive, and prefer to keep both people and things within reach just in case they might ever come in handy. But as smart as they are, Gemini also tends to be forgetful, meaing that though they may constantly reassure themselves that they'll use something, most times they ultimately shove it into a drawer, never to be seen again, but also never actually let go.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As perhaps the most sentimental of all zodiac signs, Pisces just can't let go of people or things, no matter how useless, toxic, out outdated they may be. For Pisces, "Everything is sentimental value," Starr said, "even things that you can't believe are sentimental value."

From old t-shirts their ex gave them in middle school to random scraps of junk they got on sale while shopping with their best friend, if there's one thing Pisces struggles with most, it's letting the past go. Even when they do manage to finally move on, when it comes to people, selfless Pisces has a habit of forgiving and forgetting. Because of this, Pisces are notoriously taken advantage of, as they always see the best in people.

Ruled by Neptune, the planet that rules addiction, Pisces people are also known for having addictive personalities, which can make it even harder for them to really give something (or someone) up, even when they know it's not doing them any good.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.