Your Daily Horoscope For Friday, July 25 — The Moon Aligns With Mercury Retrograde

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for Friday, July 25, 2025. The Sun and Moon are both in Leo; however, the main energy for the day focuses on the Moon conjunct Mercury retrograde in Leo. The Moon is the soul of the planets, and it brings raw emotion to Mercury’s rethinking.

Conversations today may bring up old memories, wounds related to visibility, or the desire to reclaim your authentic voice. You might hear from people from your past (or from younger versions of yourself) with something vital to say. Let's see what else can happen for you on Friday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, on July 25, let go of the need for approval and lean into your unique spark. Take note of the people around you who make you laugh, dance, and even spark your creative spirit without explanation.

Even if your efforts feel clumsy or unpolished, they are important steps toward owning your true light.

Each morning, stand in front of the mirror and practice positive affirmations that remind you that you don’t need permission to shine. Your fiery light is enough.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, beneath your steady exterior, a desire to beautify and sanctify your inner and outer world with deeper intention looms over you. What parts of your foundation feel neglected or taken for granted?

You're ruling planet is Venus, the planet of aesthetics. This means beauty is a language of respect for you.

On July 25, wear your crown loud and proud. Your value is inherent, so let your life reflect that truth.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, conversations and ideas from your past may resurface on July 25, urging you to reconsider what you once accepted or denied.

Don’t feel like you need to edit what you have to say, even if it means disrupting old narratives or risking misunderstanding.

Creativity flows most easily when it emerges from honest self-reflection, so allow yourself to explore new ways of expressing what you truly feel deep inside.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you are awakening to a new understanding of what it means to nurture both yourself and others.

The instinct to give, support, and fix may feel overwhelming or even compulsive lately, but the actual act of care begins with honoring your own needs and limits.

You’re invited to examine where you’ve sacrificed your boundaries for the sake of harmony and where you might now ask for reciprocal love and respect.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, any pressure to perform or impress is about to fall away as you return to the pure essence of who you are.

Do you remember the child in you who laughed freely, dreamed wildly, and loved without hesitation?

On July 25, memories of your younger self may arise to remind you that you are not your trauma or heavy experience. It’s a gracious time to lead with heart and celebrate your unique brilliance.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, on July 25, put down your laptop and step outside to breathe some fresh air. This is fertile ground for your inner life, where forgotten dreams and subtle desires can reemerge.

Release the grip on control and logic, for sometimes the most profound growth occurs in surrender.

Movement can soften mental knots, and take a walk with no podcast, phone, or plan.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, some friendships may fade or transform as you evolve, but take it as necessary pruning to make space for deeper, more authentic connections. You’re learning that community is about resonance, not numbers.

On July 25, creative collaborations might slip into your inbox, but only respond to those that honor the truth of who you are now.

Think of someone who has played a role in your creative journey and send them a message letting them know you value their presence and want to catch up — game-changing collaborations are likely.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the urge to prove yourself or fight for recognition may feel exhausting or hollow. Instead, the energy on July 25 asks you to embody your power quietly and confidently, leading by example rather than force.

Visibility no longer has to feel like a threat, because it’s an opportunity to allow yourself to be seen in all your complexity and depth.

Authentic power is magnetic because it’s real, and the right opportunities and people will find you when you honor your true essence.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the beliefs and frameworks that once guided you may no longer fit your expanding vision.

On July 25, follow the thread of inspiration wherever it leads, even if it doesn’t follow a straight or linear road.

Your soul craves adventure not just in the world but in consciousness itself. By daring to live in the unknown, you unlock fresh insights and renewed passion.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, old patterns of control, obligation, or playing it safe may be dissolving, inviting you to reveal your vulnerabilities and desires more openly. This can feel risky, especially when it challenges expectations around success or strength.

Yet, true power lies in authenticity. Whether in relationships, finances, or creative projects, aligning with your deeper truth will bring more sustainable fulfillment than any external achievement.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, a call to deepen your connections is unfolding. On July 25, you might notice where you have kept others (or yourself) at arm’s length out of fear of losing freedom or appearing vulnerable.

This cycle encourages you to embrace presence and emotional availability as acts of courage, not constraint. Genuine connection happens when you meet yourself and others without masks or defenses.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your generous spirit may be running on empty, and your body is signaling the need for rest and renewal.

The endless drive to give, fix, or heal others often leaves you depleted, but on July 25, the Universe wants to flip the script.

When you honor your needs, you open the door to a more vibrant, sustainable way of being. Creativity, intuition, and joy will flourish as you nurture your own wellspring.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.