Struggles Finally End For 3 Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting July 21

Struggles finally end for three zodiac signs the week of July 21 to 27, 2025. On July 22, the Sun enters Leo, where it will stay for the next four weeks. Leo is ruled by the Sun, giving us life and warmth. It's also a fire sign, and as such, it encourages us to be bold. This energy can help you take command of your life, express yourself, and inspire more confidence among others. As the Sun enters Leo, it sextiles Uranus, kicking off the Leo season with a desire to stretch boundaries and look at things from new angles.

On July 23rd, Venus squares Mars, and when the two planets connected to love clash like this, sparks can fly. This transit is indicative of jealousy and trouble between partners. If conditions are right, however, it can lead to romance and attraction. Then, on July 24th, the Sun trines Saturn, and our focus shifts. This can be a day of accomplishment and getting many things done. The Sun also trines Neptune on this day, which inspires creativity and compassion. Unfortunately, the Sun also opposes Pluto, which is indicative of arguments, control issues, and power struggles. However, with the other two transits, you should be able to avoid troublesome situations if you desire.

The Moon also opposes Pluto this week. Moon-Pluto aspects can be stressful, as Pluto rules power as well as abuse of power. This can include power struggles, breakdowns of all types, and in some cases, confrontations. It may be best to fly under the radar unless, of course, you are prepared to put up a fight. The best use of this energy is to channel it into something productive, like letting go of any negative thought patterns or bad habits, as opposed to letting the energy control you.

1. Cancer



This week, you need to take a realistic look at your financial situation, Cancer. The start of the week looks a little stressful. This doesn’t mean that you will have a financial disaster or issue you can’t overcome, but the planets have you focusing on this area.

Now is the time to use practicality along with your intuition about where you are headed financially and how you can make improvements. Be watchful and don’t fall into negative thought patterns, as is common with Mercury’s retrograde. Review your financial plans, and you will probably find small ways to cut back before anything really becomes a problem.

If things are stretched financially, remember that Jupiter in Cancer can benefit you this year in many ways, including an increase in finances. If you review things and discover you have no problems related to money, then keep up the good work!

2. Aquarius



Aquarius, this week could bring problems in relationship dynamics with a partner, either personally or professionally, but these struggles end by week's end. Mercury retrograde can make communication and understanding what others are trying to say more difficult. The New Moon’s opposition to Pluto also implies a power struggle or a shift in a relationship. Pluto is associated with power, so this can occur in your business life, but partners can exert a certain power over us as well.

If a relationship ends, it likely wasn’t stable to begin with, and Pluto shows us that it’s time to move on. The relationship may not necessarily end, but there may be issues that you need to deal with, such as power dynamics, control or obsession, or old patterns that no longer work.

If there is an immediate opportunity to confront the problem, this could be best. However, if things need to cool down first, then give it some time before readdressing the situation. Remember that with retrograde Mercury, communication may be difficult, so be as clear as possible. If you need support from family and friends, seek i. Self-care may be in order this week as well, but these struggles end by July 27.

3. Leo



Loe, this week, you may have to confront some truths that you would rather avoid about yourself or someone else, likely someone you would consider a partner, personally or professionally. Alternatively, this could represent a feeling deep inside of yourself that is likely not serving you anymore, such as resentment, hate, jealousy, or obsession.

If you find the issue lies within yourself, it is probably tied to old baggage that needs to be released. While the New Moon in Leo may bring up these types of feelings, its opposition to Pluto tells us that it is time to let go of the old baggage and focus on building something new within and for yourself.

If these issues are a result of someone else projecting them on you, then the first question to ask yourself is whether the relationship is worth continuing. If the answer is no, then now is the time to end the situation and focus on meeting others who will be better suited to you.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.