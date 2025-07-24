4 Zodiac Signs Experience A Powerful Breakthrough On Friday, July 25

On July 25, 2025, four zodiac signs experience a powerful breakthrough. This is an intense day, and it comes with a message that can’t be ignored. When the Sun opposes Pluto, as it does on this day, we may be shown something about ourselves that we have tucked away, or, perhaps, avoided.

We may not find that everything is comfy-cosy on July 25; however, we will all agree that the message we receive is necessary. This one goes out to Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Aquarius. We will see the truth, know it to be a true breakthrough.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

The Sun's energy is especially strong in your life right now, Leo. You may find that the message of this day, July 25, has something to do with control, and perhaps your need for too much of it.

Advertisement

That's OK, we all get that way sometimes. It's mostly because we really want to see things work out well. You're in good hands, and due to the presence of Pluto in opposition, the lessons will be strong but effective.

You don't have to control the outcome to feel secure, and this is what the universe is trying to tell you. Let go, trust the process and see what happens. It's definitely a matter of trust, Leo.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As we all know, intensity is basically par for the course where you are concerned, Scorpio. Yet, not even you know exactly how intense this day may end up, during Sun opposite Pluto.

This is a time that calls for total honesty, and that's how things start getting electric. The honesty is, of course, the kind you bring to yourself. You'll admit to something during this transit that ends up freeing your mind.

At first, it may feel trepidatious and weird. However, once you come to understand that lying to yourself does you no good, you'll open the doors to great happiness and self-satisfaction.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

There’s a wake-up call in store for you, Sagittarius, and it’s centered on personal responsibility. You’ve been running from something, convincing yourself it isn’t your problem, but this day shows you otherwise.

The Sun opposite Pluto transit forces you to see how your choices have shaped your current situation. It’s not about looking to someone else for answers, but more along the lines of recognizing your part and deciding what to do next.

Advertisement

July 25 delivers a sharp but necessary reminder that freedom comes with accountability. Once you face the facts of your life, you’ll feel more empowered than ever before.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've known that major change has been hovering in the background of your life for a while now, Aquarius. And, while you know you have to deal with it, you've still put it off.

July 25 brings you the force of nature known as Sun opposite Pluto, and the message here is that transformation must take place. There's no more need for resistance.

The very positive thing about all of this, Aquarius, is that you finally feel ready. It's like you've been rehearsing for this moment for so long that by the time it hits, you're already there. Good for you. Only good things can come of this.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.