The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 22

Our daily tarot horoscope for July 22, 2025, is here, and there's a message of courage and hope for each zodiac sign. Leo season is here, sparking intense, passionate energy that is playful and fun.

The Leo zodiac sign rules the Sun tarot, the most joyful card in the deck. It's an excellent card for a new solar season. It reminds us that perspective changes everything. Our life is always moving in the right direction, and good things are in store for each of us. Now, let's see what else is in store for your astrological sign this Tuesday.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope message for Tuesday, July 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Six of Pentacles

Aries, don't complicate generosity. Your Six of Pentacles tarot card indicates acts of service, giving and some exchanges of power.

When you are on the receiving end, a simple 'thank you' is often all you need to express your gratitude for what someone has done for you. It's good to accept a gracious offer on July 22, 2025, and let the other person take care of you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Sun, reversed

Taurus, you may experience a slight setback today. The Sun, reversed, is still a shiny opportunity in the works. It means that what you want won't come easily or quickly, and you will have to be patient and work harder for it.

Even if you envisioned things playing out faster with fewer problems, it's still not a bad thing. Time often works with the flow of the universe. So, on Tuesday, relax into it. See what happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Today's message from the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, is about prioritizing self-care and placing your needs at the top of the list.

Self-care can be expensive. It doesn't mean you can't find affordable or free ways to tend to your personal needs. Rest when you can on July 22. Drink your water. And, remember to empower your energy with positive thoughts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Swords

What is it that you want to accomplish today? There can be a lot of confusion and cloudy ideas to navigate through on Tuesday, but your Ace of Swords is letting you know that this is par for the course today.

You have to work through it instead of ignoring what's happening. There will be an a-ha moment where you understand what you need to do. It's a lot easier to commit to when you know what the objective is.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Swords, reversed

Leo, there will always be room for more, and when you focus on the things you don't have, you'll become miserable. You have a lot to be thankful for, and blessings are truly a matter of counting both the big and small ones to see how rich your life is right now.

The message from the Nine of Swords, reversed tarot card for today, July 22, 2025, is this: Don't let worry or stress about money or bills cause you to lose sight of the things that are working in your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Cups

Virgo, how motivated are you at the moment? How do you feel about the things you want in your life today? Do you feel driven or not really? Do you want to get something soon, or does it not matter today?

You feel like you'd rather wait. The miracles of life can happen regardless of the emotional energy you put out into the universe.

But, according to the Four of Cups tarot card on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, you need to know where you stand. Then, if nothing happens, you know it wasn't because you worked hard and didn't get any results.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Wands

Libra, are you tired of working so hard and feeling like the result is the same? Today's message from the tarot is to take inventory of your efforts.

Start paying attention to the cause-and-effect part of each interaction you have at work, at home with family members, and with people you consider friends.

The Nine of Wands lets you know that life is as powerful as you are, and when you surround yourself with a supportive world, you can handle just about anything you face.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Scorpio, today's question from the Wheel of Fortune, reversed tarot, is about progress. Do you feel stuck? You might like being where you are right now. You may not want to push things further because you're comfortable with the situation as it is.

Change is something you either want or you don't. You may find that your current situation in life suits your current needs. It's OK to admit you are satisfied with the status quo, and you don't have to prove yourself to others if you don't feel like it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Swords

You need a good person on your team and in life, Sagittarius. You want to be around the winners of the world, and today's tarot message is about choosing quality friendships.

Put yourself in a position where you can meet good people on July 22. A-players are not hard to miss when you're in the right place at the right time. Start planning.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, it's time to change how you've done things. Have you been withholding your money or time from others because you needed to prioritize your financial situation?

Today's message from the Four of Pentacles, reversed, is that things are about to change. You can become more generous than

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Lovers

You want to experience the perfect relationship, Aquarius, and honestly, perfection is defined by the people who are in the partnership.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Lovers tarot card invites you to explore what it means to be in a harmonious relationship with someone you care about.

What does it look like to you? What are the things you do together? Then, plan and make those activities happen to create the relationship you crave.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: King of Pentacles, reversed

Be careful who you give your things to today, Pisces. You might want to share an item that's precious to you, like a book or a tool, but sometimes people don't know how to be responsible with it.

So, if you don't want anything to happen with what you have, consider providing substitute suggestions to keep you from being upset while also giving someone the support they need on July 22, 2025.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.