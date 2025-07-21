The Universe Is Working Overtime For These 4 Zodiac Signs On July 22

On July 22, 2025, the universe is working overtime for four zodiac signs. Nothing beats the Cancer Moon when it comes to incredible hits of intuition and insight. For four zodiac signs, we'll be heavily tapping into that mystical side. We feel things ahead of time, and we are able to figure out if they are real or not.

This day's Cancer Moon has us approaching things with deep sensitivity. The universe is speaking to us directly, and we feel it in our hearts. This guidance feels right, and for Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces, it is perhaps the rightest feeling we've had in a long time.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

This day has the kind of lunar energy that begs you to listen closely to your instincts, Taurus. You may find signs in song lyrics or the words of a passing stranger. All it takes is one little word, and boom! You know what it's all about.

That's the interesting thing about the Cancer Moon and its influence. It can come about in the most mundane of ways, and yet, on this day, it's special and you recognize it.

Whatever this word or lyric may be, it has the power to help you with a relationship issue, or maybe even gain a deeper understanding of a financial situation. Listen closely and you will pick up on some great insight during this day, Taurus.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

As a Cancer, this lunar transit hits home and has you feeling everything. While this day may bring about intense empathy, the whole thing exists so that you can recognize something that's been trying to get your attention.

When you focus on whatever it is that seems to be a true sign, you'll see that much of your previous thinking starts to unravel. Now, you're seeing something for the first time, with fresh eyes.

You may also find that on July 22, your decisions are made with a strong mindset and the knowledge that this is the right way to go. You are sharp and sensitive during the Cancer Moon.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This is a day to try and remember your dreams, as there might be some strong insight going on within them. While we sometimes see dreams as psychic garbage, we also know that there is often hidden insight within them.

July 22 brings us the Cancer Moon, and this may have you dreaming heavily. On this day specifically, your dreams may actually hold clues to some of what's going on in your life.

You will be able to decipher the meaning of these dreams, and you'll know that this is how the universe is connecting with you. Listen to your instincts during this time, Scorpio. Trust in your heart and follow it.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The Cancer Moon works on your natural sensitivity, making it easier than ever to receive signs from the universe. July 22 has you listening deeply to music and finding odd and new meanings in the lyrics.

It's a very music-oriented day, and through this art, you will be able to unravel a mystery that you've never before understood. The Cancer Moon has you feeling open to learning, and this is how you come to understand much.

Your creative side is especially active under this lunar transit, and messages regarding your artistic gifts or romantic life may surface. Keep your heart open and go where it takes you. This is a soft, gentle transit, and it seeks to inspire.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.