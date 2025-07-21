3 Zodiac Signs Stop Chasing Opportunities & Start Attracting Them On July 22

On July 22, 2025, three zodiac signs stop chasing opportunities and start attracting them. Although we tend to think of Summer as a good time to relax, the reality is that for most of us, it's business as usual. During the new season of Leo, we feel motivated to make the most of it.

July 22 has us feeling inspired by this solar rush of positive energy, and with Leo guiding the way, we aren't afraid to get out there and pursue some of those amazing dreams of ours. For Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, this transit brings exciting new opportunities. These three zodiac signs will take advantage of that fearless inspiration and start something new and awesome. We readily adapt to new ideas, and in turn, we create for ourselves fantastic opportunities.

1. Aries

This is the perfect transit for an Aries, and you know it. Not only that, but you plan to use this transit to make good on a few of those promises you made to yourself. During the Leo Moon, much of your strength and self-confidence return, happily.

July 22 has you feeling as though you could take on the boldest of challenges, and by doing so, you open the doors to great possibility. Opportunity awaits, Aries.

The Leo Moon reminds you of who you are, and that's a whole lot, as we all know. You are brave, daring, and smart, and on this day, you get a chance to prove something to the world. We're waiting on your every word.

2. Leo

Well, it is most definitely your time to shine, and that's not a hard ask for you, as you're pretty shiny as it is. However, on this day, July 22, you walk into Leo season, and that brings out the best in you, and will continue to do so throughout the transit.

You'll notice that others are drawn to you, and that's not empty. You deliver the goods because you are capable. So, if being social is your thing, expect to be the center of attention.

You'll also notice that on this first day of Leo, you feel like celebrating. You may not even have a solid reason to do so, but the fact of the matter is you enjoy being you, and you honor your life. That's about as good as it gets, Leo.

3. Sagittarius

Talk about getting a fresh start! It's here and it's real, and you recognize it immediately. And the best part — the FUN part — is that you had no idea something this great was about to open up for you.

The Leo Sun has you feeling warm and comfortable. You have no fear, and your curiosity is intense. You know that whatever happens on July 22 is going to be good. That's the plan, Stan.

During this transit and season you are reminded that life is meant to be lived fully. It's an opportunity that has you feeling great about everything. Once that happens, you become creative, ingenious and fulfilled.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.