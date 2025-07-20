Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For July 21, 2025

On July 21, 2025, the daily one-card tarot horoscope is about courage. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Gemini, and the Sun will spend its last day in the zodiac sign of Cancer. We get a symbol of courage by observing the end of one astrological season as we prepare for a new start in life. It takes courage to leave a situation, especially when you have become used to things being a certain way.

Cancer symbolizes comforts and the home, so we learn to be thankful for the experiences we've had over the last month, during the Sun in this sign. But it's time to venture into new terrain! Let's find out what this energy will bring to your tarot horoscope this Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope for Monday, July 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot for Aries: Two of Pentacles

You can find a balance to life, Aries, but it may take some time to figure out what works and what doesn't. On July 21, 2025, the Two of Pentacles reveals where there are cracks in your life, particularly around your home life and money.

Are you overextended in one area and need to find a way to make improvements? Is there something personal you need to adjust so you can dedicate more time and energy to your finances?

Experiment with various scenarios to determine what you think might work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot for Taurus: Ace of Cups

Love comes in so many forms, Taurus, and one that you might experience today could feel different to you tomorrow.

The Ace of Cups is a sign of the heart, inviting you to be open to all the ways emotions are communicated, from the way someone looks at you or how a friendly gesture is expressed.

Romance is on your radar on July 21.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot for Gemini: Temperance, reversed

Gemini, do you feel like you can't hold back what you want to say or what you need to do? Working on areas of impulsivity is in the cards for you on July 21, and the Temperance, reversed, is asking you to consider how to improve.

If you catch yourself doing something you know you shouldn't, be aware and pause.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot for Cancer: Nine of Cups

Cancer, today is the day when a wish you make comes true for you. You have to be realistic when it comes to asking the universe for an immediate response; however, nothing should be entirely off the table.

You are a co-partner with the powers that be, according to your Nine of Cups tarot card. So, if you want money, abundance, luck or anything else, believe, work, and make it happen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot for Leo: Two of Cups

Leo, you're not alone, and that is the main message being communicated to you from the Two of Cups tarot. Two symbolizes a partnership that is harmonious and balanced. The Cups are the outpouring of love and emotion.

There's a beautiful symbolism for you if you're desiring feedback about a relationship and need a yes/no answer. The answer to any question is yes. The desire or need to know if a person likes or loves you is showing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot for Virgo: Justice

Uphold your ethics and values, Virgo. The Justice tarot is an encouraging card if you're wondering whether or not you should compromise a principle or turn your back on the way you've always done things.

There are times when laws and rules don't make sense, and it seems like you need to make an exception to the rule; the warning from your card is not to do it. Instead, follow the path that's always been paved.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot for Libra: The Empress

Several factors are involved when you draw the Empress tarot card. For starters, if you're trying to get or avoid a pregnancy, know that your fertility at this time is believed to be higher than usual.

Additionally, you will experience heightened energy related to all things feminine, including intuition, nurture, and kindness. If you have something to do that feels maternal, today's perfect to complete the project.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot for Scorpio: Four of Cups, reversed

A new opportunity will arrive, Scorpio, and if you have felt stuck in a rut or like you can't get ahead, that is about to change on July 21.

Life is looking up, according to the Four of Cups, reversed. You have made it through the most challenging part of this season in life. Your future is starting to look up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot for Sagittarius: Six of Cups, reversed

The future deserves to be embraced just as much as your past will always be a part of who you are.

On July 21, with the Six of Cups, reversed, reminding you of where you come from, old childhood memories and feelings about your history will come up.

Make this a time for growth and introspection. However, when reviewing the past, avoid getting stuck in it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot for Capricorn: Page of Swords, reversed

Are you distracted? Do you struggle with a lack of focus or are unsure what you need to focus on right now?

The Page of Swords, reversed, is pointing out a degree of your attention being diverted to things that hurt your efficiency. Do less today, Capricorn. Do one thing and do it well.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot for Aquarius: Knight of Cups, reversed

No one likes to feel bad, so when you have to apologize or face a tough emotion, it's human nature to want to avoid it.

On July 21, the Knight of Cups, reversed, lets you know that running from life's problems isn't going to do anything for you. It might be quicker to address a problem head-on and deal with it quickly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot for Pisces: Queen of Wands

As soft and tender as you are, Pisces, some may think that makes you weak.

But, the Queen of Wands and today's tarot card for July 21, reveals that strong, resilient side of you that typically only comes out when you need it to.

Today, you may show others that there is so much more to you. They don't know you well, and that's OK, but the proof will be in your actions.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.