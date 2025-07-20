4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On Monday, July 21

Four zodiac signs attract major luck and abundance on Monday, July 21, 2025. The Sun is spending its last day in Cancer for the year, and the Moon is in transformative Gemini. Mercury retrograde has begun, and we are preparing for a joyous Leo season. The stage is set for massive luck and major abundance, and it's going to be a busy day!

Cardinal zodiac signs Cancer, Leo, Libra, and Capricorn are ready for this day. It brings an end to a long, emotional period during which life changed, including aspects of self, relationships, and career and personal goals related to home. Let's explore what this means for these astrological signs.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On July 21, 2025, you attract major luck and abundance in the area of your personal life. The close of the Cancer season allows you to see what you have to work on, and you know deep inside you have a lot more to go. The Sun will be opposite transformative Pluto, helping you to tap into your inner psychic awareness. It's through this lens that you can dig deeper into the broader context of your life.

You excavate what's hidden and find a way to confront the inner blocks of abundance in your life. There's a hidden treasure trove coming to you, and it won't arrive until you work through it during Leo season. But today marks the beginning of your new journey, and it starts the moment you close the door on the past and look forward to the future.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, starting on July 21, you begin to sense how your luck can come through your relationships. You have always felt fortunate in this area of your life. You have a way of meeting the right people in the right places and at the correct times, especially when it comes to work. Of course, that's because you're a Capricorn zodiac sign, and you rule career and social status.

But when it comes to finding people who genuinely want to see you happy, that has been a rare occurrence. Today's horoscope reveals that you know people who are ready to cheerlead you in life. They want to help you see your best traits and explore your highest wins.

Today's closing of the Cancer season prepares you for the next chapter, which involves shared resources and intimate partnerships. It's a great day to appreciate what you have in your life now, so you can thank the universe for it.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you attract major luck and abundance in the area of your home and family. You've always valued being an independent person, so you've made substantial sacrifices at times. Your loved ones have had to cheer you on from the sidelines. But today, you realize that has to change. You decide to pour your energy into your loved ones' lives as much as they have done for you.

You see their value, and surprise, surprise. It's so enriching on a personal level for you. The key to your abundance and luck is love, and what a sweet realization that is for you. Good for you, Aries; you really are growing up while Saturn is in your astrological sign.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you work hard on relationships, but the area of life that you feel you've neglected has been your professional one. On July 21, 2025, at the close of Cancer season, you make a singular decision: to put your professional life first. This is a massive leap of faith, especially since you never want people you love to question their value.

Yet, you can do so much more if you were a little luckier in the abundance department. So, you make that tough choice, and that's to work a little harder and smarter to advance your career. Coworkers can also become your family. It'll pay off, Libra!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.