3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance On July 21, 2025

On July 21, 2025, three zodiac signs attract financial abundance. Sometimes success comes after a bit of struggle, and on this day, during the Moon square Mars transit, that effort starts to pay off. This is the kind of day when persistence proves to be the key to unlocking financial rewards. Thank you, universe!

For Virgo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, this squared transit brings us a clear sign of progress. Money matters have taken over our minds, and we finally see that this is just a temporary state. In truth, we have nothing to worry about. Success follows action, and these three zodiac signs will come to know that financial success was just a matter of being in the right place at the right time. July 21 is the right day.

1. Virgo

While you don't like to think about it for too long, sometimes you can't help getting stuck in that fear cycle, where the only thing on your mind is financial stress. We've all been there, Virgo.

This is a day for a breakthrough, however, and with the transit of Moon square Mars showing you the way, you will realize that the most important part of giving yourself a break is literally giving yourself a break.

Financial success is yours for the asking, on this day, July 21. This instantly implies that you need to be open to it. Don't doubt it and stop worrying so much. This one's in the bag, Virgo. You'll see!

2. Sagittarius

You have been working toward a very particular goal for a while now, Sagittarius, and although the path hasn’t been easy, you’ve kept your focus, as per usual. You have taken risks, and now it looks like they’re starting to pay off. Wow.

During the transit of the Moon square Mars on July 21, you may receive unexpected news related to your finances. Expect something positive and productive. You will perceive this as a reward for your efforts, and you'd be right about that.

This day shows you that by taking risks and going for it, financial abundance will come. You stood your ground, and it is now paying off big time, Sagittarius. You have been brave, and now you have reached what you would call success. Congrats!

3. Aquarius

For you, Aquarius, financial success comes through creative thinking and determination. That means creating a plan and sticking with it. No distractions for you, unless, of course, they're fun ones.

During this day's Moon-Mars transit, you will notice a sudden change in your money situation, and wow, is it beneficial. Something has changed, and while you kinda-sorta knew it was going to happen, you didn't realize it would be THIS good.

July 21 proves that your unique approach (to everything) works. You have handled things your way, Aquarius, and now you get to enjoy the rewards that come from staying true to yourself. Authenticity pays off big time. Go you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.