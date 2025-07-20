Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On July 21, 2025

On July 21, 2025, luck favors three zodiac signs. Luck shows up in many forms, and on this day, when the Moon aligns with Mercury, it comes through words, ideas, and unexpected opportunities. This is the kind of day when one conversation can change everything for the better.

For Taurus, Cancer and Capricorn, this transit brings good fortune through communication. Whether it’s a chance meeting or a message from an old friend, we'll see that fate is on our side, in the most positive of ways. New connections take place, and fast. We aren't hesitating during this time. Rather, we jump at the chance to make new friends and usher in all the luck we can. It's a good day here on Earth!

1. Taurus

All it takes is a simple conversation with someone you've been holding off on, and boom, everything snaps back into order. This is your version of super good luck, Taurus, and during this Mercury transit, you're all over it.

July 21 presents you with confidence and patience, not to mention a little courage thrown in there for good measure. You'll see that on this day, you are unafraid to confront the issues that have held you back.

And that is how communication leads the way during this time. You're able to get your ideas out of your head and as it goes, one things leads to another and all things lead to great fortune.

2. Cancer

For you, Cancer, luck arrives through the people in your life, of whom you happen to have many. You will receive good news on July 21, from a friend or family member and that news will please you to pieces.

When the Moon aligns with Mercury, you get to resolve certain issues in your life, especially the kind that have kept you at odds with someone you really care for.

July 21 feels lucky, because everything you say and do, when it comes to this other person, feels almost blessed. You get the sense that you really can't go wrong. That's truly luck at its finest, Cancer, and it does appear that you have it in abundance.

3. Capricorn

Luck comes to you as the response you've been waiting on, Capricorn. Only you know what that is exactly, but there's a very good chance that if it's YOU we're talking about, then luck comes as opportunity.

This day, July 21, brings you a Mercury transit that cannot be silenced, and that's a great thing, because you need answers and closure. One thing leads to the next, and by the day's end, you'll have what you need, and it will please you greatly.

You have prepared for this, Capricorn, so you might not think of it as luck, per se. But oh, it IS luck and it's best for you to kick back and enjoy it. Don't poison a good thing with doubt, as it is ALL GOOD. Yes!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.