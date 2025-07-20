5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting On July 21

Five zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for July 21 - 27, 2025, thanks to the dramatic Leo energy giving them quite the boost. Leo season officially starts this week on July 22, followed by the New Moon in Leo on the 24th. Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Aquarius feel the most fortunate this week as they each receive some positive impact from the Moon in their respective signs.

At the start of the week, the Gemini Moon helps us repair relationships, brainstorm new ideas, and take charge. Once the Moon is in Cancer on Tuesday, its conjunction to Jupiter brings some hope, which leads us into the Leo energy with a positive outlook. With the New Moon in Leo on July 24, our imaginative side is energized. Creatives will feel prepared to elevate their craft, while others may appreciate the social aspect of this transit.

Starting this week, Leo season helps Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Aquarius feel confident and take the initiative to strengthen the bonds they have with the important people in their lives, giving them the best horoscopes all week.

1. Gemini

Gemini, the Moon in your sign making a conjunction to Uranus early in the week is a magical feeling. Venus is also in your sign, giving you one of the best horoscopes all week.

This week brings to light the quality friendships and romantic partnerships you truly desire. You have plenty of opportunities to attract these people moving forward. Venus is helping you see your worth and the value you bring to your personal relationships. Overall, this is an optimistic energy that lasts while Venus is still in your sign for one more week.

Once the Moon is in Cancer on Tuesday, being patient and showing yourself grace will be valuable, as it will help you receive the gifts of the New Moon in Leo. The New Moon will connect with the Sun as Leo season begins, strengthening your existing friendships while also allowing you to expand your network. The New Moon here awakens your creative energy, reassuring you and guiding you to ameliorate your gifts.

2. Cancer

Cancer, though your week starts with a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, you still have one of the best horoscopes all week. Monday's Moon in Gemini is a perfect opportunity to connect with your thoughts — utilize pen and paper. Journaling, yoga, or prioritizing self-care can help you recalibrate. This Moon also connects with Uranus and Venus in the same sign, showing us that through meaningful communication, we are able to release and grow.

When the Moon is in your sign on Tuesday, you begin uncovering more of your talents. Your art takes center stage, and you could surprise yourself with what you can do. Moon in Leo inspires and allows us all to see ourselves in a new light. The energy brings healing while nourishing your ego. Release the past so you can start seeing your beauty and shine. Embrace this cycle, because you are here to reclaim your place in the Sun.

3. Leo

Leo, with your zodiac season beginning and a New Moon in your sign, this is your week — literally! On Monday, Moon in Gemini will help you find your voice and share your message with clarity. You begin feeling more confident having meaningful conversations with friends and opening up to them.

As the Moon moves into the sign of Cancer on Tuesday, it connects with Jupiter, allowing you to relax, feel comfortable, and prepare for the upcoming dynamic transit in your sign. You're learning how to connect with your inspiration this week.

The multiple planets in your sign feel amazing, especially once the New Moon in your sign brings a lot more passion, connection, and helps us shift our mindset to focus on our artistic outlets. The Moon aspects Pluto, Uranus, and Saturn, which can feel cold and demanding. Nevertheless, this is a very potent period that helps you elevate. Pluto adds transformation, Uranus helps you think outside the box, and Saturn anchors you.

4. Virgo

Virgo, early on this week, the Moon in Gemini makes you consider your future and the plans you have now that will help you to thrive, especially once Saturn enters Pisces in September. Tuesday's Moon in Cancer brings you closer to friends. Make time for them and socialize more this week.

The Leo stellium serves as a friendly reminder for you to rest and take care of yourself. The New Moon is a beautiful period for you to reflect on what you have accomplished over the last six months, and with Mars in your sign during this Mercury retrograde, you will be able to work on existing projects more meticulously.

This week is an excellent opportunity for you to work behind the scenes without feeling much pressure. You can also capitalize on these transits by treating yourself, being mindful of your energy, and going at your own pace.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, Uranus is bringing changes early in the week with the Moon and this electric outer planet making a conjunction in Gemini. The theme this week centers on love and romance, and more transformations are pending this week with the Sun entering your partnership house and the New Moon following soon after.

Prepare for a month filled with a more vibrant social life as the New Moon makes an opposition to Pluto, making this a potent beginning for love and romance. Those who are in relationships will feel this energy intensely, allowing them to bond with their partners on a new level. Single folks, meanwhile, have plenty of opportunities over the next six months to meet someone (especially someone with Leo qualities) who illuminates their life in an interesting way.

For those who would rather find success in their career instead of love, the energy of the New Moon helps you find your courage and lead by taking on roles that are here to help you shine. The energy during this time is reminding you not to dim your light.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.