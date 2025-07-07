What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of July 7, As The Full Buck Moon Rises

This week, from July 7 to 13, 2025, the Full Buck Moon will rise in the sign of Capricorn, helping each zodiac sign see what we have accomplished since we first planted seeds six months ago. Now, with Mercury in its shadow period, it's time for revision and making a lot of edits.

The Sagittarius energy early in the week tells us not to be discouraged and to keep pushing because we will eventually succeed. The Capricorn Moon is in a sign that is in opposition to Jupiter, giving the collective more guidance and understanding.

While Saturn and Jupiter continue to bring us challenges and setbacks, we are still learning and growing before Saturn enters Pisces once more in September. Utilize these moments as minor tests that will help us discover our hidden strengths, knowledge, and talents as we continue to evolve.

Aries

Passionate energy consumes you, Aries. While losing optimism could be part of this Full Moon transit, the Sagittarius Moon early in the week reminds you that you are here to be victorious. It's time to pick up the pieces and start over if needed. On the other hand, if you put in the hard work over the last six months, you could see other people begin to take notice and praise your hard work.

There is transformative energy brewing within, as Saturn in your sign is here to awaken the warrior. This is also a period to be mindful of the relationships you have in the career or academic sector, since they can serve as inspiration when you aren't feeling connected to your goals. Be a team player and keep your eyes on the prize.

Taurus

With the Sagittarius Moon early in the week, you will be focused on transforming within your inner circle of friends. If there have been any setbacks in terms of academic pursuits, the Full Moon in Capricorn could bring to light the game plan that you need to move forward.

Mercury is in its shadow phase, making this a very potent energy for Fixed signs to elevate. Saturn in Aries is here to show you how to be more patient, confident, and mindful of your energy. You are also learning how to trust your abilities and to embrace changes. The energy now feels flexible, and you will see that you can accomplish so much more if you are willing to go with the flow.

Gemini

Early in the week, the Sagittarius Moon will bring some profound messages to your relationship sector. Having the power and courage to release the impact of the past will be part of this Full Moon transit. The Capricorn Full Moon reminds you to step up and to go forth.

You have learned during the Saturn in Pisces transit to fight for your dreams, and this energy is showing your inner warrior. It's time to prioritize yourself to develop your armor and find your strength. This is also to allow you to discover your support system. Friends will be essential during this time because of their valuable guidance.

Cancer

The energy this week will not only help you see the power balances within relationships, but it will also allow you to see what type of leader you are. The Moon is in opposition to your sign, serving as a balancing act. It is also prompting you to write your story moving forward.

Jupiter in your sign grants you the confidence and optimism you need to embrace and face any challenge. This is also a moment of healing when it comes to romantic endeavors. If you are single, you may be more open to sharing your heart with others. Those in relationships might experience new transformations.

Leo

The Fire energy that the Sagittarius Moon will bring on Monday will help to infuse optimism. During this Full Moon phase, there's a focus on your career goals, as well as your accomplishments. How you manage your day-to-day will be reflected by this energy.

If you need to recharge or rebalance, this is an excellent moment to develop a new routine that can help you thrive. On the other hand, this week could also be a chance for you to learn something new that will help you be more efficient in the future. Perhaps you gain certain qualifications and merits to thrive in your respective field.

Virgo

Jupiter’s energy early in the week will be felt with the Sagittarius Moon, allowing you to organize and prepare for the Full Buck Moon. Once the Moon is in Capricorn, you have the opportunity to close chapters pertaining to an old romantic relationship. This transit could allow you to release the traumas from past relationships.

There is a beacon of light and hope coming through Jupiter in Cancer. The transit shows you that there is potential for positive relationships and connections in the future. This is going to show you how to have a more profound relationship. If you are in an existing relationship, it will help you strengthen the bond you already have with your partner.

Libra

Early on, the Sagittarius Moon adds a spark that brings you closer to your friendships. The cardinal energy with the Full Moon transit is going to bring to light topics pertaining to the home as well as your personal relationships.

If healing hasn’t been accomplished in the last six months, this might be a moment to consider the dynamics within your family. Discussing boundaries may be essential at this time, particularly if you feel that things have not changed. This is also a good opportunity to conclude an ongoing project connected to the home, perhaps renovations or finalizing your interior decor.

Scorpio

Learning how to collaborate with others more efficiently will be part of this Full Moon in Capricorn transit, Scorpio. You also have a supportive energy from Jupiter in Cancer, making a trine to your sign, teaching you how to play well with others, be more compassionate, and learn how to listen.

This is an ideal time to set intentions when it comes to accomplishing your goals, since you could become more methodical and develop a strong desire to learn or to discover new topics. This is a period for renewed optimism and developing a sense of trust in yourself.

Sagittarius

Learning to invest your time and energy into the right things could be part of the Sagittarius Moon transit. There could also be a heavy focus on relationships moving forward. Meanwhile, the Full Moon wants you to be more accountable when it comes to the story that you want for yourself within those romantic connections.

Be honest with yourself and have an honest relationship with the people you care about. The Full Moon is going to push you to have more clarity and establish meaningful connections moving forward as you learn to protect your boundaries.

Capricorn

With the Moon in Sagittarius, recharging will be essential. Having the Full Moon in your sign allows you to reach some alignment and new perspectives that are going to be very beneficial for you, especially during this Jupiter transit. Expansion, maturity, and practicality are all intertwined.

You could see how the work you have done has helped you to elevate in a specific field. But now you should focus on bringing balance to other sectors. The transit will make you cognizant of the gifts you possess as well as your resilience. The Aquarius energy will have you facing any obstacles with confidence.

Aquarius

Take pride in your imaginative side with the Sagittarius Moon setting the tone for the week. However, during the Full Moon phase, don’t try to submit something if it is a first draft. This is the moment for you to revise and get comfortable with making edits and accepting constructive criticism. After all, the Full Buck Moon wants to improve your craft, expand on your knowledge, and perfect your skills.

The Aquarius Moon encourages you to explore your creative talents and skills. You are also learning through this Mars in Virgo transit, how to pay attention to the details to create perfection.

Pisces

While the Sagittarius energy early on can feel industrious, helping you get back on track, the Full Moon will weave another story. This is a very essential period, as the Full Buck Moon serves as a preview to Saturn’s entry into your sign next month.

While Saturn is in Aries, your confidence levels may continue to rise as you are learning how to adapt to this new landscape. The Capricorn and Aquarius Moons will allow you to reflect on the Saturn transit in your sign. Be prepared to step up your game with Mars and Virgo showing you what areas you need to work on. Once Saturn enters your sign next month, the story is going to change once again.

