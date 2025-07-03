5 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Luck In Love From Now Until July 13

Five zodiac signs attract good luck in love the week of July 7 - 13, 2025. With several significant astrological shifts shaking things up this week, it is important to focus your energy on how to grow together in the days ahead to improve not just your relationship, but yourself as well. Relationships will go through challenges, but it’s how you approach them that makes the difference. To attract good luck in love this week, be open to developing a new level of understanding, knowing that it's all a key part of bringing positive transformation into your romantic life.

This all begins when Uranus shifts into Gemini on Monday, July 7. Uranus represents seven-year cycles within your life, which is akin to the theory of the seven-year itch in long-term relationships. While this doesn’t have to represent a separation, it will require you to approach your romantic life with a growth mindset. While this is just an introductory phase of Uranus in Gemini before the planet shifts back into Taurus on November 7 as part of its retrograde journey, over the next few months it is essential to embrace growth to strengthen your relationship.

Luckily, the Full Moon in Capricorn on Thursday, July 10 brings confidence into your romantic relationship. This will help you shed any unhealthy patterns in your relationship and focus on what is going well instead. This energy can help you to let go of the past and have greater gratitude for that special person in your life. Juno, the asteroid that governs marriages and committed relationships, stations direct in Scorpio the next day. The energies of these two transits can help you commit to the relationship that brings greater meaning into your life, while not letting anything from the past deter your growth.

All of this will be of benefit as Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13, bringing a reminder of divine timing and the need for karmic clean-up. This week, be sure to deal with what arises rather than try to avoid it, as this is the only way to ensure you and your partner are genuinely on a path of collective growth.

1. Sagittarius

Prepare for a massive phase of growth in your romantic life as you attract good luck in love all week, Sagittarius. Uranus enters Gemini on Monday, July 7, impacting your relationships and romance. Uranus is known as the great awakener, as this planet brings the change you need (though you may not necessarily want). Uranus is about growth, but there is also no guarantee where that will lead. It’s important to trust the process without letting ego make you overly rigid.

Once Uranus moves into Gemini on July 7, you will begin to feel a transformation process occur. While Uranus is known as the great awakener, this planet is also known for the shock and awe that it brings into your life. Matters may change very quickly during this time, so try to ground yourself and affirm your trust in the process.

If you are in a healthy, committed relationship, then this period may bring about greater growth, as well as positive shifts in how you relate to one another through the unwritten agreements you make. However, if you’ve been in an unhealthy connection or karmic relationship, then this period may prove to be challenging. The purpose is to awaken you to what is possible rather than remain in stagnation, yet to do that, you must be willing to challenge the status quo and embrace possibilities for growth.

There will be a break as Uranus moves back into Taurus later this year. However, themes about making a relationship healthier will still prevail. The way you’ve been operating in your romantic life is set you change, and you just must make sure you’re open to the process.

2. Cancer

If you want to attract good luck in love this week, there's no more room for avoidance, sweet Cancer. The Capricorn Full Moon will rise on Thursday, July 10, bringing to fruition the lunar cycle that began with the Capricorn New Moon on December 30, 2024. Reflect on that time in your life and what was just beginning. This Capricorn Lunar Cycle was the first to occur without Pluto, the great transformer of the zodiac, making it a powerful time to move towards a healthier union in love.

Now that you truly are coming full circle, and with Jupiter, the planet of luck, within your sign for the next year, it’s important to focus on your own healing. The Capricorn Full Moon on Thursday, July 10, invites you into the space of emotional healing. You will be sensitive around this time, especially in terms of your romantic life. You may be asked to honor your desire for connection if you’ve been single, or you might see a newly begun relationship take greater form.

Yet, within the possibilities for romantic growth, you are still asked to make sure that you’re not trying to cover up any lingering feelings. Be sure that you’re being honest with yourself as well as with your partner, as honesty will be essential to move ahead together. Everything in your life is set to take off in the next year, especially with your romantic relationship, so be sure that you are creating the best possible foundation to enjoy it.

3. Taurus

Commit with your full heart to attract good luck in love this week, Taurus. Asteroid Juno, ruler of committed relationships and marriages, will station direct in Scorpio on Friday, July 11. While Juno stationed retrograde in February, it began in Sagittarius, not entering Scorpio until April 15. This was in the midst of Mercury and Venus retrograde season, so there was a lot going on, causing challenges to your relationship.

Since that time, matters in your relationship haven’t felt very stable. You have been unsure whether this was meant to continue and may have taken space or a trial separation to see how it would feel. As Juno stations direct in Scorpio on Friday, July 11, you will have one last chance for reconciliation within your relationship. Juno retrograde showed you just how disconnected you had become, so that you could determine if you must reinvest in your connection or part ways for good. With Juno now direct in Scorpio until October 1, this is your chance to improve your relationship or to see if it is over once and for all.

Growth will be a key factor during this period. It’s not about getting back what it feels like you lost, but forging ahead and creating a new relationship based on who you and your partner now are. Give it your best, but also remember that your great love may still be out there waiting for you.

4. Libra

Everything that you go through is meant to help you become better, Libra. Although it may not seem like it at times, challenges do come with a purpose. They help you see the truth of your relationship, confront your healing, and reflect on whether a relationship will be able to continue to grow with you. Try to have an open mind as Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13, influencing your relationships. This often brings greater challenges to your romantic life, but if your relationship is meant to be, then it won’t be anything you can’t get through together.

What arises during this time is happening for your greatest good, so it’s important to embrace it, trusting that you will be guided to the truth. Saturn is the planet that represents your personal karmic lessons in this lifetime, versus generational karma that you are asked to clear. These lessons often center around speaking your truth, advocating for your needs, learning who you are, and building your own inner strength.

As Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13, you will go through a period of lessons that are meant to reveal and teach you your personal karmic lesson regarding how you’ve been approaching your romantic life. This is a time for immense personal growth, as well as within your relationship. However, you must be mindful of not doing your partner’s work for them. If you are meant to come out of this phase together, then each of you must be doing your own work.

5. Aquarius

Love should set you free, Aquarius. Beginning on Monday, July 7, Uranus will move into Gemini, igniting greater focus on marriage and happiness. While Uranus is known as the great awakener, this planet also represents freedom. Uranus rules your sign of Aquarius, so there is a familiarity with this energy that will prove to be extremely beneficial in your romantic life.

Uranus in Gemini will help you take a lighter approach to marriage and romantic matters. This may not necessarily mean looking for the one, but being grateful for the one that you do have. You may prefer relationships that provide you a break from the routine of life and bring happiness. This isn’t a superficial desire for happiness, but one that is well-deserved and is a part of your growth. You’ve become too serious when it comes to romance, so being a little light-hearted will help bring greater balance to your journey.

Beyond a desire for happiness, Uranus in Gemini will also usher in greater freedom in your romantic life. You may seek an untraditional relationship dynamic or go about starting your own family without any partner at all. Uranus in Gemini allows you to tap into your authentic nature and manifest the relationship most deeply aligned with your soul. During this period, it is important to focus on your joy and let yourself receive moments of happiness. This will help strengthen your confidence when it comes to choosing what is right for you. If you are in an existing relationship, then you must allow yourself and your partner to grow through this time, knowing that freedom is an essential part of long-lasting relationships.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.