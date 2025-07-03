Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 7 - 13, 2025

Luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs the week of July 7 to 13, 2025 thanks to Uranus, the planet known as the great awakener, changing signs for the first time since 2019 and initiating a brand-new cycle and area of focus. Uranus enters Gemini on July 7, bringing movement, opportunities, and a chance to align your physical life with your higher self.

While Uranus will briefly move back into Taurus toward the end of the year, this is an incredible opportunity for you to let go of any obligations or previous beliefs and reimagine what your life could be. Instead of clinging to a belief just because of the length of time you’ve had it, be willing to challenge yourself as Juno stations direct in Scorpio on Thursday, July 10. Juno governs your commitment to your path, as well as those beneficial relationships that can help your dreams come true. In Scorpio, it harnesses the energy of the alchemist and the power of the truth. This can help burn away anything that is no longer meant for you and allow you to cultivate a new dream for yourself.

The week's theme of challenging your beliefs and reimagining a new life will continue as Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13. This will also tie in themes of self-growth and spirituality, allowing you to begin a new phase of luck and abundance — especially if you're one of these three zodiac signs.

1. Libra

Prepare to experience the mysteries of the universe as your luck arrives this week, dearest Libra. Uranus will shift into Gemini on Monday, July 7, bringing new beginnings and innovation into your life. This powerful energy follows on the heels of Jupiter moving through Gemini during the previous year. While Jupiter helps you to expand, Uranus brings in divine interventions to redirect your life.

Gemini represents themes of luck, abundance, travel, and new beginnings, but as a sign that represents duality, there will always be a choice. You must remain flexible and open during this period. Although Uranus will shift back into Taurus for a period later this year, it still matters what you choose to do now. While you had to put effort into expanding your life while Jupiter was in Gemini, Uranus works a bit differently. Uranus will bring divine events into your life, whether you feel ready or not. Change is coming.

While Uranus in Gemini will help you to expand your life and embrace greater luck, if you’ve been resisting any changes, this may feel jarring. Try to remember that just because you thought your life would go a particular way, it doesn’t mean it’s meant to. Go where you are directed and be grateful for those plans that don’t work out, as they will make room for something even better.

2. Pisces

You have to go all in with your dreams, dearest Pisces. Asteroid Juno will station direct in Scorpio on Thursday, July 10, bringing new beginnings into your life. Juno governs themes of commitment and partnership. In Scorpio, it highlights a deep spiritual calling and purpose in your life. You don’t just want a lucky break or to become wealthy — you want to know definitively that you are walking in your purpose. Juno in Scorpio helps with that, yet it also asks that you commit fully to your dreams. Although they may change along the way, your commitment defines what you attract into your life.

Juno will remain in Scorpio until October 1, helping you to strengthen your commitment to yourself and your dreams. Scorpio is the zodiac sign that represents transformation and truth, so you must allow yourself to grow during this time.

Don’t remain stuck in a particular career path, especially as, after October 1, Juno will bring positive career growth and success. While this energy can relate to your overall life path, there is a strong career influence present. This will take you out of your comfort zone and into a new profession, which may also have you relocating. Commit to uncovering your purpose and trust in what resonates with your heart.

3. Leo

For your luck to arrive this week, Leo, be willing to interrupt your previous plans.As you grow, so do your dreams, yet you have to hold space for them to shift. Just because you thought you once wanted to achieve something or saw your life playing out in a particular way, doesn’t mean that you are bound to those plans.

Be willing to challenge yourself and your ego beginning on Sunday, July 13, as Saturn stations retrograde in Aries. This will be a time to reflect on what you’ve learned about yourself and how that affects the choices that you make. You may realize that fulfillment isn’t found through reaching a certain milestone, but in what you experience along the way.

While Saturn will station retrograde in Aries beginning Sunday, July 13, it will shift back into Pisces until early next year. This doesn’t mean that what you do now is futile. Rather, you are laying the groundwork for your future success. With retrograde Saturn moving in and out of Aries and Pisces, you are guided to embrace change in your life, not just for the sake of something new, but to finally understand what it means to be true to yourself. You can’t talk yourself into feeling happy or in alignment with the universe. Instead, it’s something that you feel only by finally letting go of what you’ve previously planned.

