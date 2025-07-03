3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success From July 7 - 13, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract financial success from July 7 to 13, 2025. This week, manifesting financial success isn’t just about the intentions you set, but the actions that you’re willing to take. Reflect on whether your choices are leading to the stability that you desire. If not, then it is time to try something new.

Begin by looking at your budget and considering anything that you can trim or update. Beyond advocating for a raise or putting in for a new position, try to reflect on how you can monetize your current skills or interests. Be willing to take a chance and try something new. Look for what option requires the lowest capital or investment to start, and then begin putting in the work to attract financial success this week.

1. Taurus

To attract financial success this week, Taurus, become innovative in how you make money. Uranus will shift into Gemini on Monday, July 7, beginning a brand-new cycle for your finances. While Uranus will tiptoe back into Taurus as part of its retrograde until firmly landing in Gemini once again next April, this is your time to start reviewing how you generate income and financial wealth.

Uranus represents innovation, change, and technology. Whether you’ve been contemplating starting your own app or working from home, you would be wise to start considering new options. This doesn’t mean you need to quit your steady day job, but you do need to be open to change, as you will be guided to embrace a new avenue of wealth beginning this week.

2. Sagittarius

Don’t compare your financial situation to others and you'll start attracting financial success, Sagittarius. The Full Moon in Capricorn will rise on Thursday, July 10, bringing to fruition what first began with the Capricorn New Moon on December 30, 2024. The Moon represents your emotional connection to money and what you feel like you deserve. To make the most of this energy, you need to focus on yourself instead of comparing your situation to others.

Capricorn is an industrious sign that believes in hard work and dedication. With the Full Moon occurring in this earth sign, it is important to reflect on how you’ve grown your financial portfolio and self-worth since the end of December. The good news is that if you’re not where you wanted to be, this is the time to reevaluate and strategize. Just be sure you believe in your deservingness of wealth. Don't let yourself get caught up in what it seems everyone else has.

3. Libra

Create your own legacy, Libra. Asteroid Juno will station direct in Scorpio on Friday, July 11, bringing a need to focus on the legacy that you want to create. Rather than attaching your financial success to a business partner or marriage, try to see that you are capable of creating what you wish for yourself. This doesn’t mean you’ll go it alone, but you can’t hitch your financial stability on another.

Believe in yourself, Libra, and start to prioritize what you need to do to generate greater wealth. With Juno in Scorpio, you should look for what sparks the greatest interest. This will initiate a deep commitment, not just to your wealth or your legacy, but to your divine purpose in this lifetime. It’s fine to have help from others, but be sure that you are aware that you can create your own legacy.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.