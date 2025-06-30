Weekly Love Horoscopes For June 30 - July 6 Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Weekly love horoscopes for June 30 - July 6, 2025 are here, revealing a lighthearted, fun, and generally positive week for each zodiac sign's relationship. Though the week starts off without much fanfare, things ramp up just in time for the July 4th weekend. Venus conjuncts Uranus on Friday, July 4, making for an exciting and positive day. While this transit leans toward changeability or unpredictability, it is typically upbeat, interesting, and you can meet the most unique people. You may just meet someone you are absolutely fascinated by — but Uranus does not guarantee longevity, so keep that in mind.

Venus enters Gemini on July 4, where it remains for the rest of the month. Communication, curiosity, and our social lives will be prioritized at this time. Venus in this sign is concerned with conversation, ideas, truth, adventure, and most of all, she can’t stand to be bored. With Venus in this sign, we still like romance, but find ourselves more attracted to conversation, playfulness, and fun. While we'll certainly feel more flirty this July, any summer fling you begin is likely just that since Venus in Gemini has a bad rap astrologically for being fickle. However, Venus in Gemini is actually looking for their ideal partner who can move and communicate at the same speed they do. Should they be lucky enough to find this, there is little chance they will leave.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for June 30 - July 6, 2025:

Aries

Aries, by Tuesday this week, an ego-related issue could come up. Don't worry — it can be resolved with tact and not falling victim to your emotions.

Understanding and communicating with patience (while not exactly your strong suit) may be required to overcome these issues, but they may only be minor. Focusing on self-love and care can also help a great deal.

By the weekend, this will not only be over but you'll find it may even have brought you closer.

If you're single, you could run into someone from the past who lights a fire.

Taurus

Taurus, the week is off to a good start with the moon in your fifth house of love. You have a great deal of emotional clarity this week, which makes you more open to fixing or repairing any minor problems that have cropped up in your relationship. You feel extra empathy and compassion toward your loved one.

If you are single, this week offers an opportunity to meet someone you gel with beautifully. This can be an opportune week in terms of deepening your connections.

Gemini

Gemini, if you are single, the beginning of the week may not be best for starting new relationships due to some unexpected turbulence. Later in the week, however, the mood changes considerably.

The best news is that on July 4, Venus enters your sign until the 30th. Throughout this period, you will look and feel your best, attracting others to you both on a personal as well as business level — so make the most of it. July 4 should be an exciting day!

Cancer

Cancer, the June 25 New Moon in Cancer was your birthday reset, so this is a good week to meditate on what you want the next year to bring.

Be mindful of how you communicate and present things to a partner or potential partner through midweek. As the week progresses, however, the situation improves and any misunderstandings can be cleared up easily.

July 4 is a happy and positive day full of fun. Whatever the case, Jupiter in Cancer is on your side, and the week will end well.

Leo

Leo, Venus enters your 11th house of friends and groups this week. This is a positive week for getting together with others, especially since you'll be in a great mood.

Mercury’s transit through Leo increases your self-confidence. Midweek brings positive communication with a partner (or potential partner if you are single).

July 4 looks exciting — you may do something quite different this year, but expect the best.

Virgo

Virgo, the Cancer New Moon last week brought up some deep emotions you are still dealing with, but expect to gain more clarity about an existing relationship this week.

You're focused on communication this week, especially the way you express your feelings along with how you set boundaries. This is not necessarily negative — it can strengthen any existing bond.

Midweek, avoid ego clashes or allowing past issues to interfere with any current relationship or your desire to meet someone new if you're single.

The holiday looks great, and it should be an exciting weekend!

Libra

Libra, the week looks promising in terms of love and relationships, especially after midweek.

Small but important gestures of love will be important this week and could make someone’s entire week! Don’t let fear hold you back, since you might have to step outside of your comfort zone a little to make things work. It may be time to release some old baggage.

The holiday weekend looks great — expect things to go even better than you thought!

Scorpio

Scorpio, this week is a good time to focus on any past misunderstandings or roadblocks if you have an existing relationship. It’s important to avoid control or dominance, especially through midweek.

This week can actually bring you closer together, especially if you focus on the future rather than the past.

Expect a spectacular holiday that holds the potential to meet someone new if you are single.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, if you are in a relationship, this week brings the potential for planning a trip or a new adventure.

If you are single and get out this weekend, someone new could catch your eye.

You may experience more feelings than you're used to this week, but go with your heart. Some very positive and intimate times await as we approach the weekend.

Capricorn

Capricorn, don’t let all work and no play make you a dull boy (or girl) this week! Your feelings have been getting more serious about someone recently, and you will become more aware of it.

If you have an existing relationship, relax together midweek to whatever extent you can. Take the time off for a pleasant holiday and you will have more fun than you could have imagined, whether single or partnered up.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the middle of the week could bring a little emotional turbulence if you have a partner. Focus on the things you have in common and don’t get drawn into a pointless and damaging emotional conflict — you should actually be able to navigate this well.

Venus enters your fifth house of love on July 4, and things will be getting much more exciting from here. Spending time with a partner or someone you have an interest in holds the potential of being positively electric over the holiday!

Pisces

Pisces, you have Jupiter in your fifth house of love, so it will be hard for anything to go terribly wrong in love this week.

That said, you could experience slight discord midweek, but if this happens, don’t take it too seriously because Jupiter is your luck and gain.

By the end of the week, you are back to your charming and ethereal self. Look forward to a great weekend, because it all looks very positive!

