What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 28, Per A Tarot Card Reader

On June 28, 2025, we have a lot of energy coming through on our tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign. The Moon will be at an unstable degree in Leo and the Sun in Cancer, so we may experience tension in areas related to home and family.

It can be tough to assert our wants and desires today. We may want to avoid taking a risk at the expense of our need to feel safe and secure. Change is on the horizon, as it always is in some way. Let's explore what is happening in each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope and what's in store for you.

What your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope reveals for Saturday, June 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, on June 28, you may feel as though you are being treated unfairly. The Six of Pentacles, reversed, can warn you about a power struggle between you and a person who seems to take you for granted or doesn't do their fair share of work while you are giving your all.

Confronting mistreatment can be a challenging task, especially if you're unsure how to talk about the problem tactfully without sounding fearful or further disrupting the relationship.

Today, contemplate your options. Consider your future actions, rather than focusing solely on the past. If you can't fix what happened, you can prevent similar issues in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, what does your schedule look like this week? Starting on June 28, the Knight of Pentacles, reversed, warns you of being overextended.

You may think you can handle more than you truly can, and this can cause problems for you with the people you've made promises to. Be cautious and conservative. Sometimes projects or appointments take longer than you think they will.

Allow a little extra time for each task, just in case. While you may have to schedule less, it's better than disappointing others and hurting your reputation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician, reversed

Gemini, sometimes people don't say what they mean — they say what they think that they mean, and later change their story. When this happens, it can feel like lying, but you will need to see if that is truly the case before assuming anything based on assumption alone.

The Magician, reversed, warns of potential disappointments resulting from miscommunication and a lack of understanding between you and others. Being a good listener may not be enough to avert problems. Instead, proactively ask questions to clarify on June 28.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Cups, reversed

Cancer, love is a major theme for your tarot card reading on June 28, and emotions may cloud your ability to see what is happening in a relationship. The Knight of Cups, reversed, can indicate a need to work harder to control your feelings.

You might feel like your heart is being pulled in many directions, ranging from falling hard in love to grappling with unexpected feelings of insecurity.

Learn how to navigate these emotional changes with maturity. Who can you talk to or how can you self-soothe when you need to be by yourself?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Pentacles

Leo, you are in a wonderful position with the Nine of Pentacles, especially when it comes to a financial improvement starting on June 28. Today, you may notice a slight improvement in your financial flow.

You can manage your spending well and make wise economic decisions. Your awareness of your budgetary needs improves.

Today's tarot horoscope can be a signal to start expanding your good habits further, and do something to increase a sense of security.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Fool

Virgo, have a spirit of optimism because the Fool tarot card is a sign that the future is calling for you, and it's time to take action.

Believe in the spirit of your dreams, especially if you see a door of opportunity open to you after a tough time. You may hear warnings from friends and family not to rush or act hastily. Trust your intuitive nature on June 28, and let fate guide your path.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: King of Swords, reversed

Libra, today, how you give feedback is more important than what you say. The King of Swords, reversed, is focused on tone and your delivery systems.

You may sense that someone needs to have an honest conversation with you, but their sensitivity may be heightened, making anything you say (with love or not) tough to hear and open to a strong reaction.

Be cautious and aware on June 28, especially if your friend, loved one or colleague is a Cancer zodiac sign. You speak with love, but could be received in a way that is the opposite of your intent.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Judgement, reversed

On June 28, your tarot Judgement, reversed, indicates a tendency to be a harsh self-critic. You may be quick to judge yourself and verbally put yourself down for being one way or another.

This tarot is a sign that your voiced opinions can be rooted in frustration or bitterness. Can you be kinder to yourself during moments of adversity or challenge? How can you turn negative inner monologues into powerful moments of personal growth?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Wands

Sagittarius, it's nice when you feel like people recognize your hard work and efforts. So, on June 28, with your Six of Wands tarot card, there's a sign that positive feedback about the things you do will come your way.

The challenge won't be whether or not people will see you for your value, though. It will be how you handle what is said. Don't dismiss a compliment. Instead, say thank you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Swords

Capricorn, today's Ace of Swords is a call toward mental clarity and strategic focus. It's time to eliminate unnecessary distractions.

On June 28, 2025, your tarot horoscope indicates a need to solve problems that are in the way today, but do so from a standpoint of curiosity. Where are your opportunities now? What might help you to be a better person?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, money is not an easy thing to talk about, and it doesn't matter if you are struggling financially or if you are doing well. You may still want to address this part of your life, including your responsibilities to others, theirs to you and how family or friendships impact your budget.

Even if you prefer to avoid this topic unless you have to, the Eight of Swords, reversed, indicates that the topic of finances will arise today.

Don't neglect your budget on June 28. Pay attention to the meaning behind what you spend and why.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands

Pisces, today is a day for celebration, and on June 28, the Four of Wands is a sign that you deserve recognition for your role in someone's success. Did you help a friend or family member reach a milestone?

Were you supportive with a listening ear? However small your role may have been, it matters. Honor friendships and time spent with people you love by doing something special.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.