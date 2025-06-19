Love horoscopes are here for June 20, 2025. Cancer Season begins on Friday, marking a new area of focus in each zodiac sign's relationship. Today, check in with your heart. Cancer is a feminine sign that governs themes of home, love, emotional stability, and safety, as well as mother energy.

This isn’t just for mothers, though. Cancer represents the feminine energy to care for and protect what matters most, whether it's for yourself, the collective, or your romantic partner. Cancer Season is all about tending to what you value.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, June 20, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Tend to your roots, dearest Aries. Cancer Season brings the focus to home, romance, and family matters, helping you to focus on what you can to improve these areas of your life.

With Jupiter also in Cancer, this can represent a change in address or significant changes to who you share your home with.

It’s crucial during this time to pay attention to the emotional connection you have with your partner, rather than only focusing on relationship milestones. This could be a profound period of healing and change, but you must listen to your heart along the way.

Taurus

Embrace a deeper perspective, sweet Taurus. As Cancer Season begins, you will start to view your relationship through a new lens. This is part of an ongoing phase of seeking clarity in your romantic life, although it may not unfold as you had thought.

During this period, it will be crucial for you to focus on your own ability to stay safe, regardless of the changes that occur. This energy will help you to see matters clearly, but you also need to feel secure enough to make any necessary decisions.

Use this energy to foster that sense of your inner home and be sure that you’re allowing yourself to see the truth once it’s presented to you.

Gemini

Focus on what matters most, Gemini. Cancer energy rules your house of self-worth and finances, so while this season could bring an influx of wealth into your life, you can’t lose sight of what matters most.

Cancer Season is about tending to the emotional connection you share with your partner, over just enjoying the material benefits of your relationship.

Be sure to vocalize what you love about your partner during this time, and be mindful of choosing love over money if the situation presents itself.

Cancer

Welcome to your zodiac season, dear Cancer. As you begin your zodiac season, you are moving into your solar return and your time to shine.

With the Sun and Jupiter in Cancer, you have never felt or looked better. Use this to your advantage and embrace the boost to your self-esteem, as that can help you attract new love into your life.

There will be no shortage of new opportunities in the weeks ahead; you must remember that not only do you deserve the attention, but you also deserve the one who invests energy in building a lifelong connection.

Leo

Let your heart lead you, beautiful Leo. While you are the zodiac sign that represents following your heart, you can often let other distractions get in the way.

Cancer Season brings a focus to your inner self, as well as the possibility of a union with a soulmate or a twin flame relationship entering your life.

During this period, it will be essential to make space to tune into your intuition, as well as to listen to what your heart is telling you.

Journal, meditate, and allow yourself to feel that divine connection with the universe, as that is what will help you follow your heart right into your forever love.

Virgo

Don’t let anything get in the way of your joy, dearest Virgo. Cancer Season presents as one of your most sociable times of the year.

Not only does this infuse new energy into your existing relationship, but it can also help draw new love into your life. This year, that energy is magnified with Jupiter also in Cancer.

Make a promise to yourself not to let anything get in the way of the joy you want to experience. Say yes to all invitations, invite your friends for impromptu get-togethers, and let yourself be uplifted by the connections in your life, whether romantic or not.

Libra

Surprise yourself, dearest Libra. Cancer Season is a chance for you to reconnect with your inner self to figure out what you want. You will be able to attract new opportunities in the month ahead effortlessly.

With clarity about what you want, you will become an unstoppable force in your romantic life. You will be bolder and confident in your conversations and interactions with others.

During this period, you may also encounter a moment of redemption in which you are finally seen for who you are, versus some of the comments that have been made about you.

Scorpio

Make all your dreams come true, Scorpio. Cancer Season is the beginning of manifesting the life and love that you’ve been dreaming of. This will be intensified in the weeks ahead as Jupiter is also within this loving water sign.

Cancer represents the energy of leaving your comfort zone and embracing the possibilities of new beginnings. You must take action toward achieving what you desire.

Whether it’s booking a getaway for you and your partner to reconnect or heading out on a singles trip, use this time to actively move toward what you’ve always desired.

Sagittarius

Prioritize your emotional connection, Sagittarius. Cancer energy rules your house of intimacy, transformation, and spirituality, making this a potent time in your romantic life.

During Cancer Season, this can manifest as discussing how to progress an existing relationship, healing from past experiences, and developing a comprehensive connection with a new partner.

While you are known for being amorous in your relationships, you also must focus on the emotional connection you share with your partner.

You can’t use intimacy to mask any issues you may be having, so getting to the heart of the matter is how you can best use this energy.

Capricorn

Let your life be illuminated by love, dearest Capricorn. Cancer Season is supercharged this year, as Jupiter is moving through this loving and romantic water sign. This creates a powerful portal of opportunity in your life as Cancer governs themes of dating, love and relationships.

If you're single, you can expect this season to bring someone significant into your life. However, if you’re already in a relationship, then you’re being guided to focus on how to strengthen it.

One of your main priorities in the weeks ahead will be your romantic life. This will motivate you to invest more energy in this area of your life, which is precisely what is needed to bring about improvements.

Aquarius

Spend time honoring your needs, Aquarius. Cancer Season activates themes around well-being, boundaries, and what you need from a relationship to feel like your best self. During this time, it will be crucial that you focus on what you truly need from your current partner or a prospective one.

This would involve going deeper into what your reasons are, rather than just saying you want to spend time together or feel chosen.

The deeper you can go into your needs, the clearer you will be able to articulate yourself to another. This can also help you maintain balance within your relationship, so it doesn’t become all about the other person.

Pisces

Love is a work of art, dearest Pisces. As the Sun shifts into Cancer, joining Jupiter, you enter one of your most creative and romantic periods of the year. This will have you embracing your creative nature, while also attracting someone who appreciates your uniqueness.

Be aware of any new connections that come into your life during this time, as they may ultimately lead to marriage. If you’re already in a relationship, then you may find yourself wanting to have an impromptu beach ceremony to celebrate your love.

This is the moment when you realize love isn’t just lessons, but also is truly a work of art.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.