Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On June 20, 2025

Starting on June 20, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. When the Moon moves through Taurus, we’re reminded that stability is possible, even after a period of uncertainty. This is a very grounding transit, and we'll feel as if we've finally started something good and secure.

For Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius, this marks the end of a difficult period in our lives. What was once too much to carry starts to ease up, and we're not as dragged down by overthinking as we once were. This lunar transit favors restoration, and on June 20, we'll see some great changes take place in our lives. Relief comes, and we recognize it as real. Perhaps it really is time to close the book on the hardships we've endured. Sounds like a great idea!

1. Taurus

Taurus

The Moon is in your sign and your first house, Taurus. This is when you get a chance to reset the way you look at things. On June 20, you may see that change is dependent upon your attitude, and at this point, you're ready to bring in that change.

You've been through a lot, and you don't want to be the person who is always bringing this up among your friends. While you definitely have lived through hardships, you're tired of being the experienced one.

This transit sets you back on your feet again and restores your confidence, which crosses over into your actual identity. You no longer need to identify as the person who has suffered. That's old news, and you're ready for the new.

2. Libra

Libra

If there were to be a keyword for this day, where you, Libra, are concerned, it would be "resolution." And the interesting part is that you are not alone in this; you've shared a particular burden with someone else, and on June 20, you mutually decide to let it go.

Hardships and conflict have been hard to avoid, but certainly no issue lasts forever. While the Moon is in Taurus, you get your lucky break. The hard times are now officially part of the past.

Ruled by Venus, you are sensitive to imbalance. The Taurus Moon restores some of what felt out of reach, especially your emotional stability. You may not have all the answers yet, but you’re no longer stuck. You've worked it out, whatever it is, and now you're ready to move on.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius

You might feel that you've been holding up the fort all by yourself for so long that you've been sucked into it as an obligation. This is your hardship, and you don't even object to it after a while, as it's become a lifestyle.

The problem with this is that your heart is SO not into it. Thankfully, the Taurus Moon has come to help, and it does.

It's good to know that you've already gone through the worst of it and that you're basically on the other side right now. June 20 reminds you that there's more to life than taking care of others, and that your personal freedom relies on you being strong enough to go for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.