Weekly Horoscopes For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From June 16 - 22, 2025

We hit a nice stride the week of June 16 - 22, 2025, according to the Chinese calendar. Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is full of opportunity. There's not a single day this week when we have to exercise significant caution. The only day when you may need to do something uncomfortable or extremely unpleasant is Thursday, June 19, 2025, an Earth Sheep Remove Day. But even a Remove Day can be pleasant because you're purging the old to make room for the new. With summer starting on June 20, it's the perfect time for a spring cleaning anyway.

We start the week with an anything-goes energy on June 16, Fire Dragon Open Day. You can be busy, but productive. Plan to do whatever you need to do on this day, as the fast-paced energy can make time fly even if you're not having fun. What you can't accomplish on Monday, you can finish on Tuesday, June 17, a Close Day. Friday through Sunday are perfect days for taking care of things you need to do for yourself. If you live in an area where you can enjoy a barbecue, spend time walking in nature, or see a movie, the weekend is perfect for subtle activities that don't require spending a lot of money. If you plan to make a major purchase this week, consider doing it on Sunday, a Stable Day. You'll have a clear mind for important decisions then. Now, let's see what the weekly horoscope has to say for each Chinese zodiac sign from June 16 - 22, 2025.

Rat

Rat, there's a saying by Stephen Covey, "Begin with the end in mind," and that's the mindset you'll want to adopt this week because June 16, a Fire Dragon Open Day, creates opportunities in your career sector. You will want to bring your A-game to work. If you are a student, you will want to treat your studies as if it were a full-time job and go all in. Aim for greater discipline.

On Thursday, a Remove Day, tackle complex projects, especially anything that inhibited your productivity earlier in the week. Declutter your workspace; get rid of old clothes that don't fit. Plan for what you will replace those things with that encourages more structure and order in your daily life.

You may feel like Tuesday, June 17, is an early precursor to the weekend. A door will close in some area of your life that you have wanted to shut for some time. This is a great time to start fresh, thanks to the summer solstice. Remain optimistic.

Ox

Ox, you have a strong sense of determination and focus this week. Without any red flags, you're mind and feelings can concentrate on the future and getting things done. Your best day this week will be June 22, a Stable Day. Use this day to do things that support your life. Get organized. Plan and ensure that all the necessary details are in place so you can start the following week strong.

You may be asked to take on more work than you had planned. Exercise caution against overworking on Thursday's Remove Day. Instead, be open to helping others, but also don't hesitate to say no when necessary. This is a week for establishing your personal foundations, and sometimes you have to put yourself first to be able to put others first later.

Tiger

Tiger, you are a powerful animal sign due to your ability to be disciplined in calculating. Your best day this week will be Friday, June 20. On this day, you'll be working very hard to get all your goals for the week. Career-wise, you may reach a new level of competence and hear positive feedback from coworkers and your boss.

Romantically, if you're single, you may meet someone this weekend. If you're in a committed relationship, discuss difficulties you want to work through on Thursday, June 19, a Remove Day. Plan a date night on Sunday, June 22, a Stable Day to begin anew.

Rabbit

Rabbit, it's a good thing you're a social person (or if you're not, you will be). From Monday through Wednesday, your high energy helps you accomplish a lot of work. If you have small children or family obligations, try to do the bulk of your responsibilities related to scheduling appointments or catching up on chores on Monday, June 16.

You will need to clear your schedule for a potential invitation to a special event on Thursday, June 19. Your power day is Saturday, June 21, Xin You 辛 酉, Metal Rooster Balance Day. Do things that give you a strong sense of purpose and clarify your goals for the rest of the year.

Dragon

Dragon, the week of June 16 - 22, 2025, you have two back-to-back days of great energy. Monday allows you to initiate projects you have put on hold this month. On Tuesday, you can make a significant advancement in your work. If you choose to procrastinate, avoid doing so on either of these two days, as you don't want to settle for mediocrity. A strong start to the week has the potential to set the tone for the rest of the week.

Focus on career and professional pursuits; you may feel like you have to put love on the back burner while you're creating a path for success. The weekend is an excellent time for respite, and the ideal point in the week where you can take a backseat and do less.

Snake

Snake, your internal compass gets recalibrated this week. Starting Monday and Tuesday, you may be busy, but even during chaos, your inner voice will speak loudly. On Thursday, a Remove Day, do things that you feel are important to your success. Delete old photos. Clear the computer cache and old messages. Stop doomscrolling. Avoid getting pulled into things that you know are wasting your time and distracting you.

Pay close attention to how you feel, as emotions are an indicator of what's going on internally. This week, you'll want to pay special attention to your inner monologue, especially when you speak to people who you feel like aren't supposed to be in your life for the long term. Avoid dropping your guard or divulging secrets when you have not established trust.

Horse

Horse, the week of June 16 - 22, is a perfect time for you. You are an easy-going, low-commitment personality type, and this entire week allows you to be free to do things you want to do without having to enter into any long-term projects or make promises you don't want to keep. Wednesday, June 18 is an Establish Day. You can set clear boundaries mid-week, especially if you have essential weekend plans you don't want disrupted by work.

You may need to communicate in writing to coworkers if they tend to overstep your boundaries. Send emails of this nature on Thursday, June 19, a designated Remove Day. Plan your activities on Monday and Tuesday. Plan to detach from your phone, if possible, on Sunday, June 22. Use this time to clear your mind and strategize for the month of July, as the first week of July will be a good one for you.

Goat

Goat, this is a very healing week for you, and you may feel tension building in various areas of your life, Monday through Wednesday. Your ability to be productive will reveal the people or situations that work really well for you, and you'll want to repeat those experiences. This improvement will also help you to see what's not working for you, and you'll want to distance yourself from problems around Thursday, June 19, a Remove Day.

A Remove Day may sound harsh, but you don't have to treat it that way. You can make other plans and not be available for last-minute inclusions. The weekend is dedicated to hard work and setting a pace for the week ahead. What you were unable to accomplish on Thursday, you can catch up on by Sunday, June 22.

Monkey

Monkey, the key to your success this week will be an organized space. By organizing your home, incorporating feng shui into personal spaces like your bedroom and office desk, you will immediately feel the energy lift. This may be the most significant task you accomplish on Monday and Tuesday. It will help you feel like you're in better control of your life, especially when there are areas over which you have no power at all.

Be careful not to let anxiety or fear rule you on Thursday, a Remove Day. You may be prone to making emotionally irrational decisions. Do things that help create peace, as anger may be a problem on that day. You will want to keep your mind in check. The weekend can be chaotic for you if you don't plan things in advance. So, create a checklist for the week of all the things you want to ensure you do. Don't deviate too far without an action plan.

Rooster

Rooster, you have a wonderful way of seeing things for what they are. But, when you have a week like the one you'll have June 16 - 22, it's easy to spot flaws and nitpick others. Starting on Tuesday, you will recognize patterns that seem to bother you, especially related to a partner or romantic interest.

When planning to explore solutions or compromises, aim to do so on Thursday. Others will be much more receptive on that day, and less on Sunday, a Stable Day. Speaking of stability, Friday and Saturday are great days to work on your inner well-being. Consider a health and wellness routine to complement your current lifestyle needs. You can start it next week or next month!

Dog

Dog, you are so loyal that when you leave something, you often refuse to return to it out of fear that you'll get pulled into an old pattern that you left long ago. However, this week, you may be reflecting on the past more than usual. In fact, you could have someone from your past reach out to connect with you on Thursday, during a day when you remove obstacles from your life.

This reunion may be a healing moment for you, allowing you to let go of grudges and open your heart again. If you're looking to meet someone from a friendship to a partnership, this weekend, especially Saturday, June 21, can be wonderful for you. It's a Balance Day. You can meet a kindred spirit at a gym or when out doing errands and focusing on yourself.

Pig

Pig, the week of June 16, it's important to focus on self-improvement. What do you need to do better at when you're at work or home? Where do you feel you lack success? If you take a careful inventory of the past six months, you may enter a new winning era of life. You can be positioned strongly in such a way that you see the entire month as a lesson on self-improvement. Aim to start your new routines on Tuesday, since Monday will be too busy for you to stay focused and organized.

You might be making decisions on what you want to do and how on Monday. Avoid attending meetings that can be rescheduled for next week or initiating projects on Thursday, June 19. Remember that slow gains are better than quick losses. Maintain a reasonable pace for the life you want to live.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.