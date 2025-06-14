5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Abundance All Week, Starting June 16

Thought is a powerful thing — when the mind desires something, it creates its own reality. So, the week of June 16 - 22, five Chinese zodiac signs who want financial abundance more than anything else find a way to cultivate wealth for themselves so that they can be generous and giving to others. Finances are more than just dollars in the bank, and by looking at the world through an abundance mindset, the acquisition of wealth becomes more possible.

There are three auspicious days this week related to money: June 16, Fire Dragon Open Day, which is a favorable time to start new profitable projects. It's a good day for opening doors to business opportunities or forming alliances with decision-makers. On a personal level, friends or romantic partners can reach a compromise related to finances. June 18, Earth Horse Establish Day, is perfect for setting a plan in place and starting to work through the strategy. June 20, Metal Monkey Full Day is also a great business day for meetings, signing contracts and making deals. Let's see what this means for Snake, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, and Rat, the five Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial abundance June 16 - 22, 2025.

1. Snake

Snake, dedicate June 17, a Fire Snake Close Day, to strategy making. Build a defense plan. Since the day is Yin, you may be more susceptible to absorbing and picking up the energy of others. On one hand, feeling things from an empathetic perspective can be highly distracting and off-putting. However, if you use it shrewdly, it can reveal to you what your competition's weaknesses are and use them to your advantage.

In personal financial matters, create a short-term and long-term game plan this week. Gather all your information so you can make informed decisions before spending your money. Know what you want to accomplish so you live intentionally. Be SMART: specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound.

2. Goat

Goat, you attract financial abundance by getting rid of the obstacles that block you from your success. June 19, an Earth Sheep Remove Day, is the perfect day to hit the terminate button. When you remove barriers, you open the floodgates to prosperity because nothing is standing in your way of getting it.

This week, evaluate the small daily habits you practice and look at their impacts on your life. Do you do things that sabotage your energy before the day begins, like going to bed late or doomscrolling? Do you eat unhealthy, convenient snacks when you should be more health-conscious? Do you procrastinate or lack the knowledge you need to understand money better?

This week is about tackling barriers to your financial abundance so that next week, which will be one of the toughest weeks of the entire month, you're stronger and ready to handle whatever challenges you may face.

3. Monkey

Monkey, on June 20, a Metal Monkey Full Day, you can attract financial abundance into your life by doing things in excess. If you see a situation going well, ask yourself how you can do more of that same activity at a higher level.

Strangely, moderation is not the right mindset to have on this day. Instead, view your activities as a harvest period, where you hope to get as much as you can out of life. Set up your meetings or participate in business-oriented social situations that offer opportunities and potential benefits for you.

4. Rooster

June 18, an Earth Horse Establish Day, is the perfect time to attract financial abundance by doing something you've never done before or taking a small risk in your current business strategy. This may require discussing your thoughts and ideas with others this week. You may even want to have a business associate play devil's advocate to help you remain sharp and competitive.

Don't look for the right timing or moment to say what you want to say or do what you want to do. You may need to work through a few challenges, but they will help you to discover what you need to take your career to the next level.

5. Rat

Rat, this week, your mindset helps you attract financial abundance. Think about the activities you can be loyal to that help you to remain committed. Financial abundance arrives when you have a plan in place.

Of course, it's terrific to have ideas and keep an open mind about opportunities that come your way. However, this is a week where you get what you need by going after it. You'll need to be intentional with your time and energy. Create a solid foundation to build upon. Look for ways to create more time and predictability in your schedule.

Please seek out your best alliances at work that are loyal and kind, and also at home, and then utilize them wisely.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.