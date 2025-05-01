8 Morning Rituals Linked To Higher Success In Life, According To Research

How you start your morning can highly decide how your entire day progresses. Yes, sometimes when you wake up in the morning feeling groggy, the last thing on your mind is to build a morning routine.

Guess what? Building a few morning routine habits can fill your entire day with a lot of positivity, and is also beneficial for your mental health.

Here are the morning rituals linked to higher success in life:

1. They prepare themselves for the day

When you get up in the morning, the first thing you should do is make your bed. It might seem like an unnecessary task that might delay you by a little bit of time, but this minor thing can help instill a lot of discipline in you.

William McRaven, US Navy Admiral, famously said, “If you want to change the world, start by making your bed.” But it's not just an opinion; in fact, there is research to back up this notion.

Surveys have shown that making your bed can help you feel happier and more energetic. It can also immensely help boost your self-esteem. Because you have finished an important task first thing in the morning, you will feel a rise in your confidence, and this will reflect throughout your entire day.

2. They stay hydrated

If you do not hydrate yourself enough, it can have a detrimental effect on your cognitive functioning. So, after you get up in the morning, make sure you have two glasses of water for ample hydration.

Drinking enough water first thing in the morning helps in activating your internal organs, paving the way for a healthy start to your day. Drinking water after waking up also works wonders for your mental health.

It might not cure your depression and anxiety, but chronic dehydration isn’t going to make things easier for you. By hydrating yourself properly, you are providing your body with ample energy to last throughout the day.

3. They stretch

Doing a few stretches in the morning does not equate to a full-on workout routine. So, if you are someone who runs for the hills just thinking about exercising in the morning, you can relax. Doing a few full-body stretches in the morning helps get the blood flowing and also makes you feel energized.

Stretching in the morning can also boost your serotonin and endorphin levels, which makes you feel happy and positive, and look forward to your day. Endorphins are famously known for helping fight depression, and if you have enough of that going in your body, your mental health will thank you!

4. They practice meditation

Meditation is known for having amazing benefits, especially for mental health. Meditating in the morning will allow you to start your day with calmness and positivity.

Even if it’s for just 10 minutes, make it a point to meditate every morning. This simple act has been shown to dramatically help people with anxiety, depression, and stress.

Look for a comfortable and quiet place to sit down, and put on a timer for how long you want to meditate. If you want, you can download a meditation app on your phone. Don’t push yourself too hard when you are meditating; just focus and be aware of your breathing and the present.

5. They write down what they need to do

One of the best morning routine habits you can practice is writing down all the things you have to do every day. Penning everything down will make you feel productive, and this will push you enough to get through your day with a lot of energy. You will also feel a certain sense of power because you get to decide how your day will look and how you go about doing everything.

6. They eat a nutritious breakfast

When it comes to having good morning routine habits, eating is one of the most important things. If you eat something within an hour of waking up, it helps in getting your blood sugar levels up and, in turn, works towards preventing grumpiness and irritation.

Since you have been fasting for the entire night, your body needs replenishment to function properly. Breakfast is known as the most important meal of the day for a reason, so make it all the better by including healthy nutrients like vitamins, calcium, protein, and complex carbohydrates. Eggs, yogurt, nuts, and fruits have been shown to help people who suffer from mental health issues feel better.

7. They don't check their phone

Almost everyone these days is addicted to their phones and simply cannot imagine their lives without them. So much so, most of them tend to grab their phones and check their notifications the moment they wake up. If you are one of these people, it's important to change this habit.

Excessive use of smartphones and dependence on technology hurt your mental health. Countless studies have shown that the compulsive use of smartphones can make your depression and anxiety worse.

One of the most essential morning routine habits of successful people begins by staying away from your phone for the first half-hour to one hour after getting up. This practice helps you feel a sense of purpose and also provides mental clarity.

8. They motivate themselves

If you want to have a fruitful and positive day ahead, motivate yourself in the morning. A healthy dose of motivational self-talk lets you tackle anything that comes your way.

If you suffer from depression, anxiety or stress, motivating yourself in the morning after you wake up may play a huge role in making you feel happier. The act of motivation has worked wonders when bringing positivity to someone’s life, so why not do the same for yourself?

When you think about building your morning routine, consider how much time you can invest. Even if you have just 15 minutes, that is good enough for instilling good habits.

The key to building the right morning routine for yourself is to analyze and zero in on what you are struggling with and what you need. If you are someone who is constantly stressed because you are finding it difficult to balance your personal and professional life, take the steps to solve that.​

Focus on what will help you take care of yourself and, most importantly, your mental health. That is the prime reason for doing something like this!

Alexandra Hall is a writer and psychologist, as well as an author and editor at The Mind's Journal. She writes about health and wellness, self-care, and mental health topics.