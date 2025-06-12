The Tarot Horoscope Message For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday The 13th

On June 13, 2025, our daily tarot horoscope reveals how the Sun in the zodiac sign of Gemini squares the North Node, forcing us to evaluate our career and life path. We may wonder if we're in the right job or have made a mistake. We want to feel like we are doing something that generates income, but job satisfaction is important. Work needs to fulfill a purpose that extends beyond a paycheck.

A Gemini Sun encourages curiosity; meanwhile, the North Node fosters a desire to pursue spiritual passions. During today's astrology forecast, you may find some answers by consulting the cards. Let's see what today's energy means for you.

The tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign on Friday, June 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Aries, follow your true calling in life and if you're unsure, make it a point to figure it out starting on June 13. There's no reason to compromise your values for a paycheck.

Do what you feel is in your heart to do, and if you need time to sort that out, be generous and give yourself all that you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Taurus, it's not what happens in public that matters as much as what you do in private. On June 13, pay attention to the quiet moments that people don't see.

Work on character. Refine good judgment. Be a strong person from the inside out, since it's your inner courage that will help you succeed in life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Gemini, things start to look up for you starting on June 13. If you've recently endured some work-related problems or have been searching for a job after being let go, the Ten of Swords, reversed, enables you to know that the worst is behind you.

Something you need will come to you starting June 13. Be looking for it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Cancer, work on your talents. Starting on June 13, your skills are what make the magic happen.

In the quiet moments that people don't often see, study your craft. Look for new ways to self-improve. Be hyper-diligent, is the message from the Page of Cups, reversed.

Commit to a standard of excellence that you'd want from someone who works for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Leo, make a wish. Today, you can call attention to the universe for your dreams to come true. Set an intention that comes from deep within yourself.

Don't be afraid to want what you want on June 13. The Nine of Cups is a card of promise and potential. Just be honest with yourself, and when you ask for something specific, mean it with all your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Virgo, not all endings are permanent. Today's Death reversed tarot card can indicate that a breakup is only temporary, and once a lesson is learned, a relationship can be restored.

If you recently ended a project or were severed from a job, you may find something better soon. On June 13, the overarching message is not to give up hope. There's much more ahead that will replace your grief with joy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Libra, it's never easy to wait for someone else to do what they say they will do for you. Starting on June 13, consider what you can do to make your goals a reality beginning on June 13.

Rather than hope for help, be the force behind your vision. Dedicate the time and effort, and see how your future starts to unfold.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Scorpio, avoid the blame game. Today, it can be so easy to point the finger at someone else and say that it's their fault something unpleasant happened.

Will expressing your displeasure make the problem go away or improve? Instead, even though it may feel unfair, Justice, reversed tells you to try to find a way to use gentleness and grace to improve what happened in the past.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Sagittarius, there's a time for patience, and then there are moments when anger is equally appropriate. Today's Temperance reversed tarot card is a signal that speaking up, even if it sounds harsh, may be the right thing to do.

You may need to share how you feel and create waves. On June 13, don't withhold your thoughts if they can protect others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, the Four of Cups, reverse is an invitation to try to love again. Don’t stay stuck in old disappointments on June 13. Instead, open your heart.

When you feel reluctant about letting your guards down, say yes. See what happens. It may be better than you imagine it could be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Aquarius, when you get the Magician tarot card, the message is to believe in yourself. Every person has talents and skills. Don't be shy about what you have to offer another person on June 13.

What feels ordinary to you might be exactly what someone else is searching for — so show up, speak up, and trust your light.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Pisces, on June 13, don't rush to speak about matters you aren't fully knowledgeable about. Silence can be the most significant contribution to a conversation.

According to the Ace of Swords, reversed, your ability to listen with intention and genuine interest is a gift that most people don't bother to offer.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.