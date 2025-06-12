3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success From June 16 - 22, 2025

If you're one of these three zodiac signs, you start attracting financial success during the week of June 16 - 22, 2025. While money can’t ever buy you happiness, abundance is found in doing what you love. This doesn’t necessarily mean a career change, although it may bring an opportunity to invest in a side business. However, it is reflected in what you prioritize. Instead of focusing solely on accumulating wealth or growing your bank account to a certain amount, try to reflect on what you truly need in life to feel abundant and joyful.

By focusing on what you genuinely need, whether it’s to feel worthy, spend more time with loved ones, or bring your dream to life, it’s essential to prioritize what you love. Use this time to build greater emotional fulfillment, as when you feel good, you will automatically start generating more experiences that attract wealth into your life. You can be both wealthy and happy; therefore, make wise decisions. Three zodiac signs attracting financial success during June 16 - 22, 2025:

1. Gemini

Focus on ways to grow your income, dear Gemini. Cancer Season begins on Friday, June 20, lighting up your house of wealth. The Sun moving into this sensitive water sign represents a streak of luck beginning in your financial life; however, it won’t be found through diligence and hard work.

Cancer Season is all about recognizing the connection between attracting abundance and what feels good to your soul. You shouldn’t have to suffer to attain wealth or sacrifice what is most important to you. With the Last Quarter Moon occurring this week in Pisces on Wednesday, June 18, you may be moving through a transition in your professional life that allows you to focus more on your personal one. Your financial growth will come through saying yes to what feels good, and not to anything that drains you.

2. Leo

Pace yourself, dear Leo. Mars will move into Virgo on Tuesday, June 17, igniting a period of work and dedication in your financial life. Mars governs the actions that you take and your motivation to achieve success. In Virgo, it helps you focus on your finances; however, you also must be sure you’re pacing yourself so that you can harness the power of attraction during this time.

Mars in Virgo represents an ideal time to reflect on your budget, as well as make a business plan for whatever idea you want to bring to fruition. Anything involving details is supported during this time, whether it’s your own work or part of your professional life. You also want to ensure that you’re pacing yourself. Recognize that there is no level of perfection you must attain. Instead of judging yourself based on your account balances or what you have in savings, try to focus on the progress that you’re making.

3. Aquarius

Invest in what makes your life better, Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will highlight your house of financial wealth on Wednesday, June 18. While Pisces does rule this area of your life, the Last Quarter Moon brings a necessity to focus on what helps make your life better. Pay close attention to themes surrounding comfort and value, as you may start to prioritize your personal time over continuously working late.

The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces offers you a chance to take stock of your life. This can be a powerful time for cutting back extraneous spending or realizing that your abundant life isn’t found in the next promotion but in planning a summer holiday with those you care about. This energy helps you ensure your priorities are in alignment with your needs and that you’re no longer wasting time on what isn’t helping you or your life become better.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.